BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deep Isolation will present its latest research in three sessions at Waste Management Symposia 2022, taking place March 6-10 in Phoenix.
On March 7 Deep Isolation Director of Systems Engineering Dr. Ethan Bates will present during the session "Developments in Deep Borehole Disposal Around the World." Dr. Bates, an expert in reactor safety and nuclear systems integration, will present his paper "Preliminary Technology Readiness Assessment of Deep Borehole Disposal," an analysis of the readiness of Deep Isolation's deep borehole repository operations from the storage phase through transportation, construction, and disposal.
"This assessment concludes that spent nuclear fuel handling above ground is the most mature technical process and that demonstrating borehole drilling (at relevant depths and diameters), borehole stability, and canister emplacement should receive the highest priority in terms of technology development planning," Dr. Bates said
During that same session, Chris Parker, Managing Director of Deep Isolation EMEA Ltd., will present "Implementing Deep Borehole Disposal: Study of International Stakeholder Views from Regulatory, Policy and WMO Communities."
Parker, who leads Deep Isolation's work for clients globally, led a team of Deep Isolation researchers who worked with Professor Neil Chapman, University of Sheffield, to interview stakeholders in the waste management communities in the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region to assess their opinions of deep borehole disposal of nuclear waste.
"The general consensus that (deep borehole disposal) could be incorporated into a suite of safe disposal solutions, considerably improving strategic and economic flexibility, ought to encourage countries to get together now and support an early multi-national demonstration project," said Chapman. "This is becoming increasingly important as the world moves closer to a low-carbon nuclear power future."
On March 9 Mark Frei will join a panel discussion, "Evolution and Development for Waste Transport and Disposal," to share Deep Isolation's paper, "Canister for Radioactive Waste Transport, Storage and Disposal in Boreholes." Frei, Deep Isolation senior project manager, has more than 40 years of experience in nuclear energy, Cold War-related environmental clean-up and nuclear waste disposal.
Deep Isolation, in partnership with NAC International, has developed a preliminary design for a drillhole canister for nuclear waste storage, transportation, and deep borehole disposal. The canister is designed to contain an intact pressurized water reactor (PWR) assembly and is expected to pave the way for new options for managing the lifecycle of nuclear waste.
