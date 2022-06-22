Lightbody™ is a new brand of next-generation nutritional digital wellness supplements developed by DefenderShield–a holistic wellness company that specializes in world-leading digital shielding technology.
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The digital wellness team at DefenderShield® has launched a new brand, Lightbody™, that delivers the next generation of holistic wellness supplements for the modern digital lifestyle. A lightbody is the purest light form of a being, a person's true essence or aura. In this spirit, Lightbody™ supplements were designed to help the physical body become more pure and resilient to today's toxins and stressors.
Lightbody™ is the only digital wellness micronutrient supplement available to give your body a complete arsenal of defense from the biological impacts that arise from chronic technology consumption and exposure, along with defending from other environmental toxins of today's lifestyle that can put the body in a state of stress. Lightbody™ specifically targets body imbalances at the cellular level to promote resiliency from today's digital and toxin-polluted world.
DefenderShield has led the world for over a decade in their custom-developed electromagnetic field (EMF) shielding technology, to help protect the body from the potentially harmful biological effects of technology. EMF radiation is a non-ionizing form of energy emitted from all electronic devices and wireless networks that studies associate with various forms of illness, due to a breakdown at the cellular level and interference in cell communication. DefenderShield's mission is to improve digital wellness by reducing daily exposure to EMF radiation. As a holistic wellness company, the DefenderShield team recognized the different effects that technology has on today's digitized world, which also includes blue light exposure and technology addiction. They knew that they could do more to help people protect their bodies from technology and other toxins, so they created Lightbody™.
Lightbody was formed because DefenderShield knew a dietary supplement–correctly formulated with key ingredients–would be able to support health in the modern lifestyle. After extensive research and raw ingredient evaluations with its Medical Advisory Board and nutritional ingredient scientists and formulators, DefenderShield has taken a holistic approach to digital lifestyle defense with the creation of Lightbody™ as a complement to their EMF shielding accessories.
Lightbody™ is the next generation of body-enhancing supplements specifically designed for a post-modern digitized era. Lightbody's mission with each supplement is to target body imbalances at the cellular level that growing research links to EMF radiation, blue light, and other environmental toxin exposure. Lightbody™ was specifically developed for those with MCS (Multiple Chemical Sensitivity), EHS (Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome) and other chronic immune illnesses, since those with these conditions have a heightened sensitivity to many environmental toxins. However, the potential benefits may extend to anyone and everyone looking to get a highly effective body boost and improve their bodies' resiliency as they age to the abundant toxins and pollutants we breathe in, digest, touch, or are exposed to every day.
Lightbody™ supplements use only the purest and highest quality ingredients that are free from toxins and contaminants, and are designed to be easily digestible, highly bioavailable, and as concentrated as possible. Formulas are gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free, vegetarian or vegan when possible, and have no added sugar, drugs, or Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs). Each ingredient was specifically chosen for its ability to target and defend the parts of the body most sensitive to modern toxins, including the brain, eyes, gut, cellular membranes, and more.
Lightbody's current product line includes the Cellular Defense Multivitamin, Total Eye Health + Supplement with Blue Light Defense, and pharmaceutical-grade Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplements with the highest concentrations of EPA and DHA on the market today. Additional supplements targeting gut health and stress & anxiety are estimated to launch by the end of the summer.
Lightbody™ Digital Wellness Supplements are available for purchase today at http://www.lightbodylabs.com. Those interested in wholesale should reach out to sales@lightbodylabs.com or call (844) 779-2418 for more information.
