NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reinforcing its commitment to elevate the human experience in healthcare, The Beryl Institute publishes a new report, Reexamining "Defining Patient Experience": Expanding our Perspective to the Human Experience in Healthcare. The initial publication, Defining Patient Experience, was published seven years ago. This new release recognizes the evolution of the patient experience definition to an advanced version that also addresses the realities and vulnerabilities of our healthcare workforce and the needs of our communities while continuing to focus on what matters to patients, families and caregivers. Reevaluating the definition, in light of current events and the COVID-19 pandemic, sets the groundwork for a plan to continue to elevate the human experience in healthcare going forward.
The paper provides an expanded version of Reexamining Defining Patient Experience, reprinted from Patient Experience Journal, with permission of the authors. The publication highlights five implications for action to transform the future of healthcare:
- Recognize the need for a definition to guide action
- Reinforce the integrated nature of experience
- Establish a commitment to human experience
- Ensure co-production and co-design of your efforts
- Engage in building a future for healthcare
"If we are to truly transform the human experience, we must recognize it and commit to act. We have been called to rise higher in this moment; our shared experience has touched our souls, has both wounded and warmed our hearts, but we believe most of all it has inspired action," said Jason Wolf, Ph.D., CPXP, President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "Now is the time to build on the definition of what we believe experience can and must be in healthcare. This new future is all of ours to write."
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is a global community of over 55,000 healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
