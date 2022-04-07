In this free webinar, learn about Post-COVID subjective and objective cognitive dysfunction. Attendees will gain insights into which biomarkers and endpoints should be considered for clinical trial designs in Post-COVID cognitive impairment. Attendees will also appreciate how Post-COVID cognitive dysfunction impacts patients' quality of life.
TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Long COVID has many terms, such as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), commonly known as post-acute COVID-19, long hauler COVID, post-COVID syndrome, post-COVID condition, and chronic COVID-19 to name a few. It refers to patients that continue to have symptoms or develop new symptoms after recovering from an acute COVID infection. The third webinar in our series on long COVID will explore cognitive dysfunction, also referred to colloquially as brain fog.
The impact of post-COVID cognitive dysfunction on society is still unknown as research into the syndrome is in its infancy. This webinar will provide insight into the pathophysiology of post-COVID cognitive dysfunction, common symptoms, and diagnostic tools to help identify patients. We will also explore potential biomarkers and endpoints that may be used in clinical trials as well as hear from a patient with Post-COVID cognitive dysfunction.
Join this webinar to: review current understanding of the natural history of Post-COVID cognitive dysfunction from a biological perspective; critically appraise current diagnostic tools and potential biomarkers that can assist in future research and diagnosis/treatment; discuss measurement of subjective and objective cognitive function as endpoints in Post-COVID cognitive dysfunction clinical trials; and hear from a Patient Advocacy Group Leader regarding patient directed survey research on cognitive dysfunction in Long-Haulers and how their lives have been affected.
Join Michael Peluso, MD, Assistant Professor, Medicine, University of California San Francisco School of Medicine; Natalie Lambert, PhD, Associate Research Professor, Indiana University School of Medicine; Paul Maruff, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, Cogstate; and webinar moderator Elizabeth Merikle, Vice President, Product Dev & MA Consulting, Labcorp Inc., for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 4pm EDT (1pm PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Defogging Post-COVID Cognitive Dysfunction: Potential Mechanisms, Diagnostic Challenges.
