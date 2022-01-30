WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 5th annual Healthcare Compliance Symposium will be offered virtually. A broad range of timely topics will be covered including HIPAA, OSHA, Fraud, Waste and Abuse, Ethics, human resources compliance, and current challenges related to COVID. Attorneys, compliance officers, managers, nurses, medical assistants, healthcare professionals, business associates, and students are encouraged to attend. This convenient online learning event offers multiple CEUs and CLE in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
Attorneys and experts listed below from various specialties and firms throughout the United States will serve as instructors for the educational event:
Stephen D. Bittinger, Esq.
Emily Johnson, Esq.
Kathleen W. McNicholas, MD, JD, CHC, CCEP
Elizabeth Sullivan, Esq.
Rachel V. Rose, JD, MBA
Lauren Moak Russell, Esq.
Catherine Walters, Esq.
The symposium is a joint effort to provide resources for professionals facing the challenges of the ever- changing healthcare industry. The event will be held on April 28, 2022, with online access for virtual attendance. Discounts apply for Delaware Law School Alumni and clients of First Healthcare Compliance. Learn more and register now.
About Delaware Law School: Widener University is a metropolitan university that connects curricula to social issues through civic engagement. Dynamic teaching, active scholarship, personal attention, applied leadership, and experiential learning are key components of the Widener experience. Delaware Law School is the First State's only law school, providing a Juris doctor, legal graduate and paralegal degree programs with an emphasis on developing legal professionals who reflect the Delaware Way and its traditions of civility, integrity and mutual respect. The school offers signature programs in corporate and business law, environmental law, family health law and policy, trial advocacy, and dignity rights.
About First Healthcare Compliance: Founded in 2012 by a nurse attorney, the First Healthcare Compliance software solution creates confidence among compliance professionals through education, resources, and support in the areas of HIPAA, OSHA, human resources compliance, and fraud waste and abuse laws. Serving clients across the United States, the company's evolving platform provides real-time insight for board reporting and across multiple locations. For more information please visit https://1sthcc.com/
