BOSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emerging Fall Technology company Dele Health Tech today announced the appointment of Sid Probstein as Chief Technology Officer.
A visionary leader used to leveraging data to solve big problems, Mr. Probstein moves into the role as Dr. Frode Alirash-Roarson shifts to lead Dele's Innovation Lab.
Based out of Boston, Mr. Probstein has a track record of leadership success at startup and emerging technology firms, including significant growth and acquisition journeys. His mandate at Dele will be to drive the company's technology strategy, roadmap and delivery.
A pioneer within big data, enterprise software, machine learning and artificial intelligence, Mr. Probstein made the following comment regarding his appointment.
"Dele Health Tech is addressing a critical problem in a really unique, data-centric way, and it's a particularly exciting time to accelerate and scale the company's technological advancements in fall technology," he said.
Dele Health Tech CEO Carine Zeier made the following statement regarding the appointment:
"Sid Probstein is a pioneering tech visionary with a demonstrated ability to take cutting edge technology to market. It is a significant win for Dele to have secured him as our CTO," she said.
"Ongoing development of our market-proven data fusion technology is critical to Dele fulfilling our mission of preventing one million falls by 2024. The team and I look forward to Sid joining us as we undertake this most important work," she said.
Mr. Probstein begins with the company in early June.
ABOUT DELE HEALTH TECH
Dele Health Tech (DELE) is a technology company that's revolutionizing healthcare with innovative data fusion for dignified fall management.
Founded in Norway and operating in the US and Europe, the company's AI-based solution fuses room-sensor data with individual-level electronic health data to provide exceptional detection accuracy, nurse call integration and commercially viable scalability for multiple healthcare and senior living scenarios.
Dele Health Tech: Data Today, Prevention Tomorrow.
Media Contact
David Stone, Dele Health Tech, +47 99271011, david.stone@delehealth.com
SOURCE Dele Health Tech