HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeliverLean CARE, a leader in providing medically tailored meals (MTMs) for seniors, announces strategic partnership with AvMed to provide a platform focused on assisting seniors across the State of Florida with post-discharge healthy meal delivery. With the goal of reducing hospital readmissions, DeliverLean CARE aims to positively impact the lives of seniors by facilitating fresh, never frozen, individually packed meals delivered directly to seniors' homes immediately following a hospital stay. AvMed will provide their Choice and Circle Plan members an allowance of 2 meals per day for 5 days (10 meals) post hospitalization. The Circle Plan members are entitled to an additional 10 meals as part of the SSBCI benefit post hospitalization.
This is yet another client assisting in DeliverLean CARE's expansion. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Scott Harris. DeliverLean CARE's medically tailored senior meals addresses chronic health conditions like Diabetes, Heart Disease and Cardiovascular Disease. World class chefs and dietitians designed 6 specialty meal plans including General Wellness, Diabetic (Carb-Controlled), Low-Sodium, Vegetarian, Pureed and Kosher. The menu items focus on transparency of ingredients and take into consideration comfort foods and the simplicity of meals for seniors.
"The senior market is incredibly underserved. Together with AvMed, we are focused on empowering seniors by giving them access to healthy, fresh food delivered to their door, making it easier for them to regain their health and achieve independent living after coming out of the hospital. We're thankful that AvMed is taking a preventative approach and believe this benefit will greatly improve the lives of seniors while helping to reduce health care costs and lower hospital readmissions," says Harris.
"We believe that the best way to reach and help more seniors is via the DeliverLean CARE fresh meal program," said Candy Sicle, Head of Consumer Sales & Retention at AvMed. "DeliverLean CARE being the best in the industry for medically tailored meals and senior nutrition expertise makes our partnership a clear win-win."
DeliverLean CARE is laser-focused on the healthcare market by providing convenient, healthy, fresh meals customized to patient needs without sacrificing quality or taste. The meals are delivered overnight directly to seniors' homes and are ready to heat and eat in under 2 minutes. DeliverLean CARE is also available to individuals, caretakers, family members or anyone worried about getting the proper nutrition to someone they care about. DeliverLean CARE meals are available for direct purchase at http://www.DeliverLeanCare.com for $10.95 each and are sold in packs of 10 meals or a la carte with a minimum purchase of 10 meals. The company remains wholly committed to making healthy independent living accessible to the entire senior community in the State of Florida and beyond.
About DeliverLean
As one of the nation's largest food manufacturers specializing in health and wellness, DeliverLean is disrupting how people consume food, touching every demographic, age and region with meaningful health outcomes. DeliverLean's 360-approach to healthy eating spans five divisions: DeliverLean CARE, which, in partnership with Humana and Care Plus Health Plans, provides medically-tailored meals to members at no additional cost; GRBNGO, which focuses on wholesale, large events and catering with partners like Whole Foods, Aramark, Amtrak, Humana, Barnes & Noble, Brightline and Cleveland Clinic; Perfect Fuel Meals, macro-balanced meal plans for athletes; OnJuice, a cold-pressed, USDA-certified organic juice and cleanse line; and DeliverLean, its signature home delivery model, with five different meal plans including Classic, Paleo, Keto, Vegetarian and Vegan. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Scott Harris, DeliverLean, and its 300+ employees, produces over five million meals annually out of its pristine 60,000 square foot USDA/FDA-certified commercial kitchen in Hollywood, FL., earning the lifestyle brand recognition as the 124th fastest growing company, and 8th in Food & Beverage, according to Inc. Magazine (2015). To learn more, visit our websites:
