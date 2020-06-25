Deloitte survey reveals "resilient generation": Millennials and Gen Zs hard hit by COVID-19 pandemic, yet view this period as an opportunity to reset, take action

- Many respondents indicate feeling stressed most of the time, citing family welfare, long-term financial futures, and job prospects as primary causes. - The environment remains a top concern as some fear climate change damage is irreversible, but environmental changes during pandemic give some optimism. - While views of business continue to decline, millennials and Gen Z will actively support companies that make positive impacts to society.