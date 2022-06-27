Harmony Outpatient offers medication-assisted treatment which has helped countless individuals overcome their reliance on opioids, and navigate the journey to a sober future.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harmony Outpatient Center in Delray Beach offers Medication-assisted treatment for those struggling to overcome opioid use and other addictions. This type of treatment allows individuals who experience severe addiction the opportunity to wean off of substances gradually and provides a medically supervised alternative to life-threatening substances.
"What people need to know about addiction is that it affects every individual differently," says Dr. Jeffrey M. Bishop, Harmony Outpatient's medical director. "Not every individual is going to be able to maintain sobriety solely through mental health care and therapy. Some individuals, especially those with opioid addiction, require medication-assisted treatment in addition to mental health care so their body is able to adapt to the sober lifestyle, along with their mind."
Medication-assisted treatment commonly consists of methadone or buprenorphine injections that allow an individual to wean off of substances gradually and is generally used in conjunction with an outpatient treatment program. While not for everyone, the right candidates can use medication-assisted treatment until they have solid footing within their sober lifestyle, and do not use the medication long-term.
"It is important that we refrain from treating each addiction the same, and acknowledge that different individuals need different types of care in order to get sober and stay sober, " Bishop continues. "At Harmony Outpatient, we do just that. We meet the patient where they are and provide them the care they will need to continue healing."
To learn more about Harmony Outpatient Center, and how medication-assisted treatment can support you or your loved one, reach out at (561) 342-5604 or online at https://harmonyoutpatient.com/.
