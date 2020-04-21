SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies—which includes Delta Dental of New York— today announced that it will provide $2 million in funding for organizations in New York state helping vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19. The funding will be in the form of unrestricted grants for organizations that provide critical services to underserved individuals, including medical clinics and community service organizations.
"The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation seeks to build caring, resilient communities across our entire 15-state service area, and we want to ensure that our funding has an impact where it's needed most," said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president of foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental. "New York has been especially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in the United States, and that is why we're earmarking relief funding specifically for New York nonprofits on the front lines."
This funding will go to community-based organizations that provide health care services to persons of all ages, regardless of their ability to pay. In addition, food banks and other nonprofits that provide critical services to home-bound seniors will be eligible for grants.
Today's pledge comes on the heels of two recent announcements from Delta Dental and its Community Care Foundation. In March, the Foundation announced $5 million in funding to support COVID-19 response. On April 15, the company signaled that it would release an additional $6 million in funding—which includes $2 million specifically for New York—and create a financial assistance program to support its independent dental providers.
"We've had to stay flexible in our response to meet the needs in our communities," said Ferguson. "While we still don't know the full extent or duration of this crisis, we are committed to using our resources to help where we can."
To date, the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation has pledged $11 million in unrestricted grant funding to help nonprofit organizations responding to the COVID-19 crisis. For updates and stories about how the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is supporting its nonprofit partners, visit our blog: Delta Dental Cares.
About the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation
The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation partners with local communities to increase access to care, support dental education and fund research that advances the oral health field. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $60 million across 15 states and the District of Columbia. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies, including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental of New York, Inc.
Contact:
Tami Holzman
415-972-8300
tholzman@delta.org