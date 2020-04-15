SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California, which offers comprehensive oral health care coverage to more than 36 million enrollees, today announced it is establishing a $200 million loan program to provide economic assistance and post-COVID-19 pandemic relief for its independent provider network across 15 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. As part of this aid, Delta Dental's co-sponsored loan program will include interest subsidies, principal deferment and enable providers to refinance other business loans and get working capital. Details of the program will be made available the week of April 20.
"We are committed to identifying effective and sustainable relief options for providers experiencing the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mike Castro, president and chief executive officer of Delta Dental of California. "The loan program is just one of the ways we intend to offer support. We are also deeply focused on looking ahead to address the post-pandemic recovery, which we believe will pose equally difficult challenges."
Delta Dental also announced that in addition to its recent pledge of $5 million through the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation for communities impacted by COVID-19, the Foundation will commit a further $6 million in funding – $11 million in total – to support a variety of response activities for underserved and at-risk populations.
Castro added, "Delta Dental is only as strong as its employees, customers, partners and communities, and we are dedicated to playing a meaningful role in the nationwide recovery from this crisis."
About Delta Dental of California
Since 1954, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country.
The Delta Dental of California network includes its affiliates, Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and provides dental benefits to more than 36 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that collectively covers millions of people nationwide.
For more information about Delta Dental of California, please visit www.deltadentalins.com
About the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation
The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation partners with communities to increase access to care, support dental education and fund research that advances the oral health field. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $40 million in service to this mission. To learn more about the Foundation, please visit www.deltadentalins.com/about/community/philanthropy/
For more information, contact:
Tom Sarris
Director of Corporate Communications
Delta Dental of California
tsarris@delta.org