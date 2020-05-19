DENVER, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of Colorado (DDCO), the state's largest dental benefits company, covering more than 1.3 million members, and Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation (DDCOF), the state's leading funder of programming that advances oral health equity, announced they have collectively committed $30 million in the form of billing and premium credits, loans, relief funds, and grants to customers, oral health care providers, and local community organizations.
"Delta Dental of Colorado has developed a comprehensive and holistic COVID-19 Relief Response, recognizing that we have a number of stakeholders who have significant needs," said Delta Dental of Colorado President and Chief Executive Officer Helen Drexler. "As a nonprofit organization, our desire is to create a plan and response that will have the greatest impact on the greatest number of those stakeholders and allows us to ensure that the oral health needs of all Coloradans are met not only during this period of the global pandemic but also when we recover and begin to rebuild the economy and re-open businesses."
Key elements of DDCO/DDCOF's response include:
- Customers: 50% premium/billing credit for March and April, totaling $16 million in relief to group and individual customers. In addition, we have extended grace periods to 60 days for each billing period and have frozen rates on renewals through the end of the year for small businesses.
- Colorado Dental Providers: Partnering with local Community Development Financial Institution Colorado Enterprise Fund to provide access to $7.5 million in low-interest loans to oral health care providers in the state. We are also allocating $3 million toward a personal protective equipment (PPE) reimbursement program for Delta Dental of Colorado network providers that will run May through July.
- Community: $1.5 million to front-line organizations addressing community needs like community health clinics, food banks, shelters, and those serving the most vulnerable, including the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Denver Rescue Mission, Food Bank of the Rockies, Metro Caring, and Family & Intercultural Resource Center. Additionally, Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation is accepting applications for a Responsive Community Relief Fund with $2 million available for general operating grants to support community health provision for those people most significantly stressed by the effects of COVID-19. Supporting local outreach and wrap-around services will be prioritized at this time of increased demand and decreased revenue. These grants will help ensure the future viability not only of community health but the ability to bring back community dental health services. More information can be found at www.deltadentalcofoundation.org/funding/apply-for-a-grant/.
Together with all our stakeholders, we will continue to focus on the health and well-being of all Coloradans and ensure access to oral health care that is focused on patient safety.
About Delta Dental of Colorado
Delta Dental of Colorado is a nonprofit dental benefits company with a mission to improve the oral health of the communities we serve…something we take very seriously. We give our more than 1.3 million members the power to use and manage their dental benefits easily. Through our innovative plans, large dentist network, and expert customer service, we make dental care accessible, affordable, and simple, leading to a healthier smile and life. And through our foundation and corporate social responsibility initiatives, we are active in the community and give to organizations that support our mission and help expand access to quality dental care. Creating healthy Colorado smiles is what drives us. To learn more about Delta Dental of Colorado, visit www.deltadentalco.com.
About Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation
For more than 20 years, Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation has been working to make good dental health a community priority. As a 501(c)(3) organization funded by the nonprofit Delta Dental of Colorado, we believe our efforts will lead to a healthier Colorado. We partner with communities and provide grant funding specific to three main oral health focus areas: access to care, prevention of tooth decay, and connections to overall health. Together with our partners, we implement transformative programs and projects intended to advance oral health equity for all. To learn more about Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation, visit www.deltadentalcofoundation.org.