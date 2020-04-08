BOSTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of Massachusetts today announced three contributions totaling $200,000 to support Massachusetts non-profits in their response to community needs during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"These are unprecedented times," said Dennis Leonard, President and CEO of Delta Dental of Massachusetts. "As a mission-focused organization, we're doing our part to help members and communities through this difficult period. These contributions, along with those of many other businesses and individuals, are providing critical resources to help to some of the state's most vulnerable residents during this pandemic."
The company is contributing $150,000 to The City of Boston's Resiliency Fund, which is serving residents most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Today, the Boston Resiliency Fund is supporting nonprofits that are providing food for children and seniors, technology for remote learning for students, and support to first responders and healthcare workers in the City of Boston. "The outpouring of support and generosity that we've seen from our private and philanthropic partners who have stepped up in such a big way has been tremendous," said Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh. "I want to thank Delta Dental of Massachusetts for their generous contribution to the Boston Resiliency Fund, which will go a long way towards helping the people and organizations of Boston provide critical services that are needed during this difficult time."
Delta Dental of Massachusetts is also contributing $25,000 to the Worcester Together: COVID- 19 Response and Relief Fund. Managed by the Greater Worcester Community Foundation, this fund is distributing grants and other resources to organizations across Worcester County to help residents that have been disproportionately impacted by inequities magnified in this pandemic. "In these challenging times, Delta Dental continues to set a high standard for corporate civic leadership," said Barbara Fields, President and CEO of the Greater Worcester Community Foundation. "The generous donation to Worcester Together reflects a long-term commitment to our community and the people who live here."
Finally, Delta Dental of Massachusetts is contributing $25,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley. Hosted by the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, this fund is providing flexible resources to aid residents who are most vulnerable to the virus and most impacted by inequity across the Pioneer Valley. "Delta Dental is standing shoulder to shoulder with us during a time of crisis, and we couldn't be more grateful," said Katie Allan
Zobel, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. "The generous contribution to the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley demonstrates their deep commitment to the health and well-being of the people in Western Massachusetts."
About Delta Dental of Massachusetts Delta Dental of Massachusetts (www.deltadentalma.com), the largest provider of dental benefits in the state, is a leader in innovative programs that improve the overall health of members, prevent oral disease and reduce health care costs for employers, groups and individuals. Headquartered in Charlestown, Mass., Delta Dental of Massachusetts, a member of the Delta Dental Plans Association (www.deltadental.com), covers more than 2 million people. Follow us on Twitter (@DeltaDentalofMA), Facebook (www.facebook.com/DeltaDentalMA), and. Instagram (@deltadentalofma) and check out the monthly oral health calendar at www.keepahealthysmile.com.
For further information: Thomas O'Rourke, 617.886.1411 or thomas.orourke@greatdentalplans.com