MINNEAPOLIS, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delve Health, who for 20 years has been leveraging evolving technologies in support of clinical research, today announced the inclusion of enhanced TeleVisit functionality in Clinical StudyPal, a comprehensive web and mobile application that brings together sponsors, sites, and patients to improve clinical trial conduct. This is a standalone application that will make it easier for sponsors and CROs to deliver a patient-centric and decentralized clinical trial experience for patients.
"Clinical StudyPal is the only mobile App we know of that engages patients throughout the entire clinical research cycle from recruitment through study close," according to Wessam Sonbol, Founder of Delve Health. "Using technologies that they already have and use, we connect with patients in order to help find, qualify and enroll in the most appropriate clinical trials for them. We collect their outcomes, integrate with wearables and other devices to measure their health and simplify the scheduling and execution of virtual TeleVisits."
Clinical StudyPal enables study team doctors and clinical research coordinators to identify potential patients, pre-screen and eConsent them and engage them in clinical research reducing the need for some in-person visits using TeleVisit with advanced audio and video capabilities. Clinical researchers can collect and record patient data electronically, make it more convenient for patients to report on treatment outcomes, easily share information electronically and help patients manage medications and better comply with their treatment regimens.
Joe Rappon, Chief Medical Officer at SightGlass Vision, said, "I have used Clinical StudyPal to increase touchpoints with subjects and acquire real-time clinical data in a user-friendly manner. Now, with the addition of eConsent and TeleVisit capabilities, Clinical StudyPal is becoming a well-rounded tool that can add tremendous value to most clinical studies. Linking eConsent with eDiary streamlines these processes for both the subject and the sites. Having TeleVisit capabilities is proving to be indispensable during the time of COVID-19, as in some cases, it permits study continuation even during travel disruptions. I am personally excited to see the whole suite of features in action!"
Easing the process for clinical patients has long been a goal of researchers but the recent COVID-19 Pandemic has made it a necessity to rescue many of the ongoing clinical trials. Sonbol concluded, "Enabling TeleVisit with Clinical StudyPal can leverage the FDA guidance to salvage current studies as well as advance the move to more patient-centric research removing substantial burden from the patient. We are excited to partner with the industry to help improve the clinical trial process for sponsors, sites, and patients."
Clinical StudyPal is available now, providing integrations with wearables, devices, and other third-party clinical applications. For more information on how Delve Health enables patient-centric trials visit our website at www.delvehealth.com or contact us directly info@delvehealth.com.
Media Contact:
James Miller
612-293-7725
240394@email4pr.com