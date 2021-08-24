VAN WERT, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demers Ambulances USA, Inc. ("Demers Ambulances"), an industry leader in the global ambulance manufacturing market, welcomes Spartan Fire & Emergency Apparatus as the new dealer for North Carolina and South Carolina. The established emergency vehicle dealership will provide new ambulance sales, service, and parts in partnership with Demers.
"We are honored to be the new Demers dealer for the Carolinas," says Chad Holland, Ambulance Sales Manager for Spartan Fire & Emergency Apparatus. "Now having Demers, Braun, and Crestline will allow us to serve any agency's needs, from fully customizable units to pre-engineered units, and any budget! Spartan Fire and Emergency Apparatus, Inc. is committed to continue to grow the Carolinas with the best Fire/EMS products available on the market. We do that with a dedicated and experienced sales team and one of the largest service teams in the Carolinas!"
Spartan Fire & Emergency Apparatus was founded in 1973 as a fire apparatus dealer. In 2016, they expanded into ambulance sales and service by becoming a dealer partner for Braun Ambulances. In 2020, they added Crestline Ambulances. Now, they will offer Demers Ambulances as well, making them the dealer partner of choice in North and South Carolina for Demers, Braun, and Crestline.
"With great anticipation, we are extremely excited to officially be announced as the authorized Demers' dealer in the Carolinas. Spartan Fire & Emergency Apparatus has been based in the Carolina's since 1973. We are dedicated to providing emergency service organizations in the Carolinas with high quality products that are backed by exceptional customer service and aftermarket support. Demers will be no exception. With the addition of the Demers line, we now have a well-rounded offering for our EMS customer base. We look forward to continuing our growth in the EMS apparatus field, with Demers being an additional catalyst! We are looking forward to a great partnership and what it will provide our customers!"
To learn more about Demers Ambulances' dealer partners or new ambulance sales in North or South Carolina, please contact Madison Braxton, US Marketing Coordinator for Demers Braun Crestline at 419-232-7020 or mbraxton@braunambulances.com.
About Demers Ambulances USA, Inc.
Through its strong and diversified portfolio of Demers, Braun, and Crestline brands, the Company operates six production and service centre sites across North America and employs close to 1000 people. Each year, Demers Braun Crestline's combined brand sales position the company as the second-largest ambulance manufacturer in North America. Its offering of ambulance products ranges from the price-conscious value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers, Braun, and Crestline can help you save more lives, visit http://www.Demers-Ambulances.com, http://www.BraunAmbulances.com, and http://www.CrestlineCoach.com.
About Spartan Fire & Emergency Apparatus, Inc.
Based in Roebuck, SC (Spartanburg) with a facility in Summerville, SC and Garner, NC Spartan Fire Emergency Apparatus, Inc. is the premier dealer organization for sales and service of emergency vehicles and extrication equipment in North and South Carolina. Their team of certified technicians and sales representatives share years of experience in the Fire/EMS industry. They provide sound solutions for their customers' apparatus needs through a trained and experienced staff. To learn more about Spartan Fire & Emergency Apparatus, Inc., please visit https://www.spartanfire.com/.
