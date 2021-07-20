CHESTERFIELD, Mo., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team at Demko Orthodontics, with three locations in suburban St. Louis, is pleased to announce the release of their new Hybrid-Responsive™ website at https://www.demkosmiles.com and a new full-time addition to their practice, Dr. Mariel Cotton.
Demko Orthodontics is proud to be on the cutting edge when it comes to orthodontic technology with digital low radiation machines and iTero digital imaging, so it's fitting that the practice would also have a state-of-the-art website to make it easy for patients to find the information they need.
Accessibility is at the core of the newly redesigned website. Organization and navigation is intuitive, while the hybrid design means that whether patients are at home, at work, or on-the-go, they can interact with the practice. The hybrid design means that the site renders equally well on laptop computers, desktop computers, tablets, and smartphones.
The new website is a valuable resource for patients, with information about aftercare, insurance, and orthodontic treatments. Patients can request an appointment online, email the practice, and quickly find the forms they need.
According to Dr. Jacqueline Demko, "Our goal was to create a true resource for our patients, with information about our services and aftercare. Our streamlined and progressive approach empowers patients to request an appointment online, communicate with us via email, and find the forms they need to fill out before their appointment."
To make the practice's services more accessible, Dr. Jacqueline Demko recently added a new full-time orthodontist to her team. Dr. Mariel Cotton has been working at Demko Orthodontics as a part-time orthodontist since 2017, but is pleased to join full-time to practice in St. Charles, Chesterfield, and Washington. She attended dental school at Southern Illinois University, then completed an Orthodontic residency and Master's degree at the University of Colorado.
In addition to these big changes for the practice, Demko Orthodontics has been hard at work implementing COVID-19 safety protocols to protect the health of their patients. The practice is proud that each of its three locations not only meets Centers for Disease Control and American Dental Association guidelines for infection control, but exceeds them.
About Jacqueline Demko, DDS, MS
Dr. Jacqueline Demko is an orthodontist & entrepreneur who specializes in orthodontic and dentofacial orthopedics for children and adults. She earned her DDS degree from the University of Missouri, Kansas City and her MSD in Orthodontics from St. Louis University. She founded and runs her own charitable organization, CODE:SMiLE, is a regular lecturer in seminars and study clubs, and is a member of the American Dental Association, World Federation of Orthodontics, American Association of Orthodontists, and a number of other professional organizations.
About Demko Orthodontics
Demko Orthodontics offers a wide range of orthodontic services, including braces for children and adults, sleep apnea treatment, Invisalign, GAC Mystique, and more. To learn about the practice or request an appointment, visit the new website at https://www.demkosmiles.com, or schedule a visit to one of three Demko Orthodontics locations:
14377 Woodlake Dr., Suite 216
Chesterfield, MO 63017
314-576-4955
2745 W. Clay Street, Suite G
St. Charles, MO 63301
636-946-6503
904 Jefferson St.
Washington, MO 63017
636-239-2272
