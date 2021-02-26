CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CancerIQ, Dignity Health and Advisory Board will speak in two virtual sessions at the Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) 47th Annual Meeting & Cancer Center Business Summit — a meeting to convene oncology leaders from hospitals and practices, policy institutes, industry associations and patient advocacy groups from across the nation to discuss positive disruption in the COVID-19 era. These sessions will explore how innovative technology can enable and democratize access to critical supportive oncology services like cancer risk assessment and genetic testing and counseling. The virtual meeting will be held March 1-5, 2021.
"Proactive screening for genetic risk factors is essential to precision prevention, early detection, and high-quality care management," said Feyi Olopade Ayodele, co-founder and CEO of CancerIQ. "Genetic counseling and testing services are a natural fit for the virtual setting, which is why we've seen so many cancer programs turn to our platform to expand their reach and care for more patients during the pandemic."
The lack of sufficient staffing, budget and reimbursement to provide comprehensive cancer care across the U.S. has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening to widen disparity gaps. But technology — including CancerIQ's platform and telehealth — can break down barriers, justify investments, attract and retain patients, and ultimately improve outcomes.
"CancerIQ helped streamline our telegenetic counseling program, so we could not only offer a better virtual patient experience, but we could also improve access to cancer screenings and long-term risk management," said Rachel McConachie, RN, BSN, clinical operations director of Dignity Health Cancer Institute. "These efficiencies helped us maintain and grow our patient volumes during the pandemic, and we expect to see continued growth going forward."
"The virtual tools and telehealth strategies that have helped providers engage patients and bridge screening gaps safely during the pandemic are more than stopgap measures," said Mallory Kirby, consultant with Advisory Board. "Virtual oncology is here to stay — I believe it will continue to help improve access to cancer care, better the patient experience and increase provider capacity, long after the pandemic is over."
Don't miss the following opportunities to learn more about virtual cancer care delivery:
Policy Considerations for Adopting and Expanding Telehealth at Your Cancer Program Tuesday, March 2, 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. EST
Panelists:
- Feyi Olopade Ayodele, MBA, CEO, CancerIQ
- Mei Wa Kwong, JD, Executive Director, Center for Connected Health Policy
- Frank Micciche, Vice President, Public Policy and Communications, National Committee for Quality Assurance
- Teri Bedard, BA, RT(R)(T), CPC, Executive Director, Client and Corporate Resources, Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies (Moderator)
Keeping Patients Connected to Telegenetics—During and Beyond COVID-19
Tuesday, March 2, 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. EST
Presenters:
- Mallory Kirby, Consultant, Advisory Board
- Rachel McConachie, RN, BSN, Clinical Operations Director, Dignity Health Cancer Institute
- Ashley Navarro, MS, LCGC, Board Certified Genetic Counselor (ABGC); Genetic Counseling Manger, Dignity Health Cancer Institute
The sessions are available to registered attendees only. Register here.
For a sneak peek, tune into ACCC's Cancer Buzz podcast from February 23 to hear Ms. Ayodele discuss the challenges and opportunities of virtual cancer care during the COVID-19 era.
About Cancer IQ
CancerIQ's precision health platform enables hospitals to identify, evaluate and manage entire patient populations based on individual genetic risk factors. By analyzing family history, running predictive risk models and automating NCCN guidelines, CancerIQ empowers providers with the genetic expertise to prevent cancer or catch it early. The platform has been rapidly adopted by some of the top health systems in the country and fully integrates with genetics laboratories, EHRs, and specialty software vendors to streamline workflow, guide clinician decision making, achieve cost savings, and — most importantly — improve patient outcomes.
