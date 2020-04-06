DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dengue Testing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The dengue testing market will show rapid growth due to the increasing incidences of dengue cases, change in climate is likely to increase the burden of dengue fever and increasing awareness campaigns to educate about the ills of dengue.
The overall incidence of dengue, as well as the explosive outbreaks of dengue, has been increasing dramatically over the last several years. According to the World Health Organization, the number of cases reported has increased from 2.2 million in 2010 to over 3.34 million in 2016.
Although the full global burden of the disease is uncertain, the initiation of activities to record all dengue cases partly explains the sharp increase in the number of cases reported in recent years. Therefore not only the number of cases is increasing as the disease spreads to new areas, but explosive outbreaks are occurring.
Among travelers returning from low- and middle-income countries, dengue is the second most diagnosed cause of fever after malaria. Therefore the rising prevalence of dengue virus has raised the demand for more diagnostic kits, which is expected to drive the dengue testing market in the near future.
There is also a change in the climate of European countries, that has been a great impact on the vector distribution and potential disease transmission. This change in climate is likely to increase the burden of dengue fever, and this, in turn, will propel the growth of the market of dengue testing.
Key Market Trends
ELISA-Based Tests Expected to Dominate
The most widely used method for diagnosing dengue is an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) which measures anti-DENV IgM or IgG antibodies in patient serum. The early diagnosis and management of dengue help to reduce the morbidity and mortality rates of severe forms of dengue disease as well as decrease the risk of wider outbreaks.
The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is capable of detecting NS1 antigens and differentiating among the four dengue virus serotypes. ELISA kits are found to have superior sensitivity when compared to RDTs. Because of their superior performance, ELISAs would be the recommended diagnostic choice when laboratories with trained personnel and equipment are available.
Asia-Pacific is Found Leading the Dengue Testing Market
Asia-Pacific is found to be leading in the global dengue testing market as there are millions of cases of dengue infection every year. In India, there have been more than 300 percent hike in the dengue cases since 2009 and even the total number of deaths in 2017 was the highest in the last decade. Dengue fever is most common in Southeast Asia and the disease has been increasing rapidly.
There are also several research organizations that have shown interest in developing new lines of medication for treating dengue.
The market for dengue testing in the Asia-Pacific is thus expanding at a fast pace on account of the rising incidence of infectious diseases, including dengue, in India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
Competitive Landscape
There has been a presence of a considerable number of companies that are significantly contributing to market growth. Recently the Telenor Heath's Tonic has launched the Home Diagnostic Tests service for dengue with video consultation through their Tonic App.
The major companies that are functioning in the global dengue testing market include Abbott Laboratories, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, Euroimmun AG (PerkinElmer), Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and InBios International, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Number of Dengue Cases
4.2.2 Change in Climate is Likely to Increase the Burden of Dengue Fever
4.2.3 Increasing Awareness Campaigns to Educate About the Ills of Dengue
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Unavailability of Effective Diagnostic Tools
4.3.2 High Price of Existing Test Kits
4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products/Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Analyst's Perspective - The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
5. MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 ELISA-based Tests
5.1.2 RT-PCR-based Tests
5.1.3 Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test
5.1.4 Other Tests
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Hospitals
5.2.2 Diagnostic Centers
5.2.3 Other End Users
5.3 By Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6. COMPANY PROFILES AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.2 Abnova Corporation
6.3 Certest Biotec SL
6.4 DiaSorin
6.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
6.6 InBios International Inc.
6.7 NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH
6.8 OriGene Technologies
6.9 PerkinElmer Inc. (Euroimmun AG)
6.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/176agc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716