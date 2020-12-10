- Participants across the dental and AI communities are invited to join the growing list of current members, including leaders from Cigna, Delta Dental, DSG, Envista, Heartland, Henry Schein, NDX, Pearl, Rock Dental Brands, Smile Brands, UCLA, UPenn and Walmart U.S. - Members gain the opportunity to spearhead research programs, contribute content, access members-only content and programming, and network with peers committed to the DAIC's mission. - Tiered membership pricing aims to ensure inclusivity of students and encourage critical engagement from the patient-facing dental care community.