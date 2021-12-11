WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On January 3rd, the Dental Associates, PC new beautifully constructed high tech dental clinic will officially open. Dr. Thomas Quick will begin seeing new and current patients at the 2411 East 1st Street, Grimes location at that time. Hours of operation include Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 7 am to 5 pm.
The new clinic is located at the Cushman & Wakefield building in the Destination Market Grimes development. Construction of facilities like Dental Associates – Grimes requires the collaborative effort of several key organizations. The project has been under the supervision of Scott Mohr with Mohr Construction Services. Architecture and Design services were provided by Eric Wessels and Designer Makaela Jimmerson with Simonson and Associates Architects, LLC. Marissa Williams with PNC Bank provided financial services.
A commitment to excellence in dental care combined with a positive patient experience will be at the core of what Dental Associates, PC will provide for their patients. State of the art equipment has been provided by Patterson Dental and A-dec. It includes: CEREC same day crowns, Cone Beam 3D imaging, Invisalign, and implant dentistry enhancing the comprehensive smile design experience to put each patient at the forefront of the best technology dentistry has to offer. Eric Jess with Medix Dental IT provided IT and Phone Solutions. These services coupled with a friendly and highly competent staff is what places Dental Associates, PC at the top in the dental care industry.
"Our team has been serving the Des Moines area with high quality dental care for years," said Dr. Thomas Quick. "With this new facility, we'll be able to continue to deliver the highest levels of service, care and experience for many years to come."
Dental Associates is located at 2411 East 1st Street, Grimes, IA 50111. Additional information and locations are available at http://www.desmoines-dentalasociates.com, by calling 515-650-3833 and email at records@dm-dapc.com. Follow along at Facebook and LinkedIn.
