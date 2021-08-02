NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio forecasts the dental CAD-CAM market to grow by USD 659.98 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2021-2025.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The dental CAD-CAM market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
Technavio analyzes the market by product (Dental practice CAD-CAM systems and Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the dental CAD-CAM market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The dental CAD-CAM market covers the following areas:
Dental CAD-CAM Market Sizing
Dental CAD-CAM Market Forecast
Dental CAD-CAM Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3Shape AS
- Align Technology Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- DATRON AG
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- Jensen Dental
- Planmeca Group
- Straumann Holding AG
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
