Dental Care Alliance (DCA) has announced a new organizational structure and the creation of a second specialty support division, a model that provides dedicated support to its over 100 allied standalone specialty dental practices encompassing pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, and oral surgery
SARASOTA, Fla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) has announced a new organizational structure and the creation of a second specialty support division, a model that provides dedicated support to its over 100 allied standalone specialty dental practices encompassing pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, and oral surgery. This restructure is an evolution intended to better reflect the diversity and unique needs of DCA's supported practices. Under this new model, DCA will now house two dedicated specialty support divisions in addition to support divisions focused on general dentistry practices. The new specialty division will allow for growth and focused support of Adult Specialty (Endodontics, Periodontics, Prosthodontics, and Oral Surgery), a strategy that has proven successful in the last few years in DCA's Family Specialty (Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry) division. Each of the divisions will have separate management support teams, positioning each as a unique and fully supported operating unit. With more than 30 years of successful growth and one of the most diversified portfolios in the DSO industry, this reorganization reflects DCA's plans for future expansion in supporting both general dentistry and specialty practices.
"Today DCA successfully supports approximately 300 recognized specialists, with the vast majority in standalone specialty practices. We understand the different business expertise specialty practices requires, and we have three decades of experience unlocking growth potential for specialists," states Jerry Rhodes, DCA's Chief Executive Officer. "Carving out specific Specialty support divisions better represents DCA's business model and depths of expertise. DCA has more experience supporting specialists than many of the smaller specialty DSOs in the industry, and we want to highlight our success in these areas as we continue to attract and support more allied specialists. This evolution of DCA pairs well with our plans to increase market density across all supported specialties so that our allied practices can meet 100% of patients' dental needs across their lifetime."
DCA's track record of supporting sustained growth of specialty practices is illustrated by a 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the segment since 2016. In total, DCA currently supports more than 370 allied practices across 21 states. Specialty accounts for about 35% of the business today, and significant growth is projected into the future.
Dr. Sarah Balaster will serve as Chief Dental Officer for (Adult) Specialty and Hygiene. Dr. Balaster, who will continue to practice one day per week and is board certified in periodontology and dental implant surgery, shared "I am thrilled to serve as Chief Dental Officer for Adult Specialty and Hygiene. The formation of this division will serve both to fully empower and support our allied clinicians in providing state of the art oral health care for patients. I look forward to creating an environment where specialists lead specialists, operations are tailored to their specific needs, and DCA continues to grow as the partner of choice for the industry's best dental professionals."
With dedicated specialty support divisions, DCA has established an improved structure that is reflective of its size, scale, and scope and solidifies its role as an agile leader in the DSO space. DCA is the only leading DSO to have distinct support divisions dedicated to each practice type, General Dentistry, Orthodontics/Pediatrics and Adult Specialty. The new structure will enhance DCA's ability to build market density in key regions across all office types and will further set the organization apart in the DSO space.
Founded in 1991 by Dr. Steve Matzkin, Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 370 allied practices with more than 775 dentists across 21 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 140 brand names.
###
Media Contact
Molly Benz, Dental Care Alliance, 941-955-3150, media@dentalcarealliance.com
SOURCE Dental Care Alliance