SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance announces the opening of a de novo practice, the sixth location for the Klar Voorhees Holmes Orthodontics brand, in Virginia. The brand new, state-of-the-art de novo orthodontic practice, led by Drs. Neal Klar, Patrick Holmes, Marni Voorhees Husson, and Sarah Groy, opened to patients on December 6, 2021.
With this new location, Klar Voorhees Holmes Orthodontics expands its footprint in the Hampton Roads communities, where they have been providing comprehensive orthodontic treatment for over 45 years. Local families deserve high-caliber orthodontic care just minutes away from their home. With locations throughout the Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Suffolk Virginia area, Klar Voorhees Holmes Orthodontics is able to conveniently meet the orthodontic needs and deliver beautiful, confident smiles to families across the region.
With a team of dedicated and highly experienced orthodontists, the office features easy scheduling, accommodating hours, and a full range of orthodontic care including traditional metal braces, lingual braces, clear (ceramic) braces, and Invisalign®. Equipped with advanced technology including 3D diagnostic and simulation capabilities, Klar Voorhees Holmes makes perfecting smiles their top priority.
"We are so excited to be able to serve more of Hampton Roads with our new location," said Dr. Patrick Holmes. "Our Edinburgh office will make access to care easier for many of our current patients while allowing us to meet so many new patients by getting involved in this great community."
Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 360 allied practices with more than 775 dentists across 21 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 115 brand names.
