SARASOTA, Fla., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) announces its first affiliation of 2021, Mira Dental Care of Tysons Corner, in partnership with DCA-allied doctors, Drs. Riaz Rayek, April Kern and Stephen Price.

"We are pleased to expand our footprint further in Northern Virginia with this new partnership practice," says Dave Pegg, DCA's Chief Development Officer. "Supporting our doctor partners in their desire to expand and grow is paramount to our DCA mission. We're happy to welcome this practice to DCA and extremely excited about the affiliation interest and momentum we are seeing in 2021."

The affiliation with Mira Dental of Tysons Corner marks DCA's 30th allied practice in the Northern Virginia market. The supported practices operate under a variety of brand names and include general, cosmetic and specialty dental practices.

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry. DCA currently supports 330 allied practices and more than 750 dentists across 20 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 85 brand names.

Media Contact

Dental Care Alliance, Dental Care Alliance, 941-955-3150, media@dentalcarealliance.com

 

SOURCE Dental Care Alliance

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.