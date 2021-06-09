SARASOTA, Fla. , June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance announces the opening of its newest affiliated location – Advanced Dental Care for Kids. This brand new, state-of-the-art dental practice led by Dr. Dorothy Theogene opened to patients on May 4, 2021.
Advanced Dental Care for Kids offers a full range of pediatric dental services, including exams, teeth cleanings for children, composite fillings, fluoride treatments, and emergency dental services for children between the ages of 1 and 18. The practice offers easy online scheduling for the convenience of their patients.
Dr. Theogene is a Board-Certified Pediatric Dental Specialist that has provided comprehensive dental care to children since 2010. Dr. Theogene graduated cum laude from the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL before attending Howard University College of Dentistry in Washington, DC where she received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. She continued her training at Howard University, earning her Pediatric Dentistry Certificate.
About Dental Care Alliance
Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry. DCA currently supports 330 allied practices and more than 750 dentists across 20 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 85 brand names.
###
Media Contact
Kyle Olivarri, Dental Care Alliance, (941) 955-3150, media@dentalcarealliance.com
SOURCE Dental Care Alliance