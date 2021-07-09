SARASOTA, Fla., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance announces the opening of Konikoff Kids' second location in Virginia Beach, VA. Konikoff Kids – Little Neck is a fully renovated, state-of-the-art de novo dental practice led by Drs. Adam Rice, Amy Namsupak, and Vanessa Hofilena. The new office opened to patients on June 21st, 2021.
Konikoff Pediatric Dentistry is expanding to better serve the Hampton Roads communities. Local families deserve high-caliber dental care just minutes away from their home. Because Konikoff Kids is part of the Konikoff Dental family, now with nine convenient locations, they can assist with all of your family's dental care needs for a lifetime of healthy smiles.
Led by a team of experienced and dedicated pediatric specialists, the office features easy online scheduling, convenient hours, and a full range of children's dental care, including dental exams and teeth cleanings, fillings, sedation dentistry, dental emergencies, and more. Equipped with advanced technology, child-friendly dental chairs, and a panoramic x-ray machine with 3D scanning capabilities, Konikoff Kids is a one-stop dental care center that puts children first.
"We are so very excited to be opening our brand new Konikoff Kids in Little Neck" commented Nicole Lipp, Division Vice President. "This modern facility will offer the highest quality in full service comprehensive dental care for children. Our doctors are committed to giving kids outstanding care while making it fun!"
Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry. DCA currently supports 330 allied practices and more than 750 dentists across 20 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 85 brand names.
