SARASOTA, Fla., Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance announces the opening of Tioga Dental and Orthodontics' second location in Gainesville, FL. Tioga Dental at Celebration Pointe is a brand new, state-of-the-art de novo dental practice led by Drs. Cynthia Brush, Sara Potter, and Justin Craighead. The new office opened to patients on March 1, 2021.
Tioga Dental at Celebration Pointe is located in the rapidly growing Celebration Pointe community – a retail, work/live, and hospitality hub in Gainesville. At Tioga Dental at Celebration Pointe, patients will find everything they want and more at a brand-new dental facility that features convenient hours and the latest dental care treatments, from laser dentistry and dental implants to Invisalign® clear aligners.
Led by a team of experienced and dedicated professionals, this completely new and modern dental facility features a full range of general dental services, cosmetic treatments, restorative dental procedures, tooth repair, dental implants and more for adults, adolescents and children from as young as eight years old. With access to a network of specialists and participation with most major insurance providers, Tioga Dental is a one-stop dental care center that puts patients first and strives to provide treatment as quickly as possible.
"We couldn't be more excited to open our first De novo practice in 2021 with the Tioga partner doctors," commented Craig Murray, Division Vice President, who also oversees De novo developments. "This will be the second location for this team, and we are excited to bring another best-in-class dental office to the Gainesville market."
Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry. DCA currently supports 330 allied practices and more than 750 dentists across 20 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 85 brand names.
