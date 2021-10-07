SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) announces the addition of Dental Care of Alexandria and McLean to its growing family of allied practices. Founded in 1988 in Alexandria, VA, the practice expanded in 2001, establishing a second state-of-the-art facility in the growing suburbs of Washington, DC.
With two convenient locations that serve families across Northern Virginia, this full-service practice offers patients a comprehensive suite of general and cosmetic dental services in a welcoming environment. Led by Dr. John Schehl and three associate doctors, Dental Care of Alexandria and McLean provides patients with outstanding dental care while making them feel engaged, comfortable, and right at home – as evidenced by the practice's 4.9 Google star rating and online reviews.
"After 22 years of providing the highest quality dental care, our team is proud and excited to move forward in partnership with industry leader Dental Care Alliance," shared Dr. John Schehl. "With the support of DCA, we look forward to continuing providing outstanding, patient-focused care to the communities we serve."
This marks DCA's seventh affiliation in 2021 so far, and brings DCA's footprint in Virginia to 48 allied practices. "Dr. John Schehl and his team are well-established in the area and highly trained to provide the highest standard of care to patients," said David Pegg, Chief Development Officer. "They are fully aligned to our mission, vision, and values, and are an impressive addition to DCA's allied practices in the greater Washington, DC area. We are both proud and humbled by their decision to partner with us."
Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 335 allied practices with more than 750 dentists across 20 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 85 brand names.
