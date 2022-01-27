SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) proudly welcomes the offices of Dr. Steven Rasner to its growing family of allied practices. With locations in Bridgeton and Vineland, New Jersey, Dr. Rasner and his team of expert associates and staff strive to provide the highest quality, most comfortable dental care in a relaxing, state-of-the-art environment.
Repeatedly recognized by South Jersey Magazine as a "Best Dentist," Dr. Rasner has more than forty-one years of experience in dentistry. In 1997 Dr. Rasner achieved Mastership status at the Academy of General Dentistry, an award given to member dentists who have taken more than 1,100 hours of continuing education and have studied 16 disciplines, such as cosmetic dentistry, periodontics, orthodontics, occlusion, and implants. In 2001, he received a United States Congressional Recognition award for two decades of public service, and in 2018, Dr. Rasner achieved Diplomate status with the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. Dr. Rasner has over 35 publications in industry journals, has authored three books, and he is the host of Lionhearted Dentists, a podcast series.
Speaking on the value DCA is bringing to his practice, "it is my opinion that Dental Care Alliance has positioned themselves as the gold standard in practice affiliations by embracing and enhancing what each clinician spent a lifetime creating," said Dr. Rasner. "Although my journey is early it is refreshing to partner with a company that actually does exactly what they say they will do. Trust is not overrated."
This affiliation comes amidst exceptional growth and momentum for the organization, bringing DCA's footprint in New Jersey to 17 allied practices and DCAs total footprint to over 370 allied practices across the US. "We are so very excited about the partnership with Dr. Rasner and his team," said David Pegg, DCA's Chief Development Officer. "Their collective reputation for clinical excellence and patient experience are a shining example of our commitment to align with best-in-class doctors and practices."
Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 370 allied practices with more than 775 dentists across 21 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 140 brand names.
Media Contact
Molly Benz, Dental Care Alliance, 9419553150, media@dentalcarealliance.com
SOURCE Dental Care Alliance