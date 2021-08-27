SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) announces the addition of Grapevine Dental to its growing family of allied practices. Located in historic Grapevine, an area that is central to both Dallas and Fort Worth, TX, Grapevine Dental has been creating healthy smiles in the community since 2007.
Led by Dr. Michael Colangelo, Grapevine Dental is a highly productive practice that offers exceptional preventive, general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry including the placement of dental implants. Dr. Colangelo and his exceptional team work closely with each patient to offer customized treatment plans and budget-friendly solutions to meet every lifestyle.
The addition of Grapevine Dental brings DCA's footprint in Texas to 30 allied practices. This marks DCA's sixth affiliation in 2021 so far, and continued aggressive growth is expected in the remainder of the year. DCA's partnership approach to affiliation appeals to entrepreneurial doctors who are interested in allying with a growth-oriented team of experts with a proven track record.
"It's an honor when DCA has the opportunity to partner with and support a practice with whom we are both strategically and culturally aligned," stated David Pegg, Chief Development Officer. "Grapevine Dental is a tremendous addition to the DCA family and we couldn't be more excited to be their partner of choice."
Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 335 allied practices with more than 750 dentists across 20 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 85 brand names.
