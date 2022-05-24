Dental Care Alliance (DCA) is proud to announce that Dr. Kristine Oladipo has received the 2021 Richard C. Pugh Achievement Award. This prestigious award honors the top three percent of scores on the 2021 Qualifying Examination (QE). The award is named for Dr. Richard Pugh, who was the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry's Educational Measurement Consultant for 21 years and retired in 1991.
SARASOTA, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) is proud to announce that Dr. Kristine Oladipo has received the 2021 Richard C. Pugh Achievement Award. This prestigious award honors the top three percent of scores on the 2021 Qualifying Examination (QE). The award is named for Dr. Richard Pugh, who was the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry's Educational Measurement Consultant for 21 years and retired in 1991.
Dr. Oladipo is one of 21 doctors who excelled in the 2021 Qualifying Exam. Dr. Oladipo will receive the award at the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry's Annual Conference, May 26 – 29, 2022.
Dr. Oladipo achieved her undergraduate degree in Biology at Temple University followed by her graduate degree in Biological Science at Towson University. She graduated with her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the University of Maryland. After that, she completed a residency in the pediatric dentistry program at NYU Langone Advanced Education in Pediatric Dentistry. Throughout her education, Dr. Oladipo demonstrated excellence in her classes, while also holding numerous leadership positions.
Dr. Oladipo is a current member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, Maryland Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, Academy of General Dentistry, and Student National Dental Association, and she treats patients at DCA affiliated practice Main Street Children's Dentistry and Orthodontics of Glen Burnie, MD.
"Finding doctors who excel in strong residency programs is of paramount importance," commented Dr. Barry Lyon, Dental Director for DCA affiliated orthodontics and pediatrics offices in Maryland. "After meeting Dr. Oladipo, I immediately knew she would be a terrific addition to the two very strong pediatric dentists currently practicing in the Main Street Glen Burnie office. We are extremely proud of her and this impressive accomplishment. And we are fortunate to call her an ally here at DCA."
Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 370 allied practices with more than 775 dentists across 21 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 140 brand names.
