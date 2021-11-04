MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A trusted family dental practice serving Marietta and surrounding communities, Dental Care Center at Kenenstone is located at 129 Marble Mill Road in Marietta, GA. The practice is led by Dr. Angela Ojibway, who bought the practice in 2015, and has grown it since with her emphasis on smile design, Invisalign, full mouth restoration, and Botox and Dermal Fillers.
Dr. Ojibway further cultivated the practice when she hired Dr. Sarah Buffington in 2017 to be Dental Care Center at Kennestone's full time dentist. Dr. Buffington graduated from SUNY at Buffalo in 2011 before moving back home for private practice. She was born and raised in Georgia and is happy to be taking care of patients back at home. Dr. Buffington married another Georgia native in 2019 and they currently reside in Kennesaw.
Dr. Buffington takes great pride and satisfaction when one of her patients walks out the door of Dental Care Center at Kennestone after a positive experience or with a life changing smile. She loves that she gets to come to work, enjoy what she is going, give patient smiles that they can wear proudly, and ensure that they have a wonderful experience. She believes that our smiles are the gateway to our souls. "When someone isn't comfortable with their smile, it can affect their overall confidence. Our office takes pride in helping patients regain their confidence so that they can become the best version of themselves." Dr. Buffington's focus is on treating the person, not just the teeth.
The providers and staff and Dental Care Center at Kennestone all love dentistry and continually try to better themselves for the patients. The staff are all people who strive to make patients feel welcomed. Dental Care Center at Kennestone's mission is to treat patients with care and compassion from the moment they walk in the door: "In our practice, we treat patients like they are our family- as in, I make sure to treat each patient with the same amount of care that I would give to my parents and I try to help my patients in any way possible," says Dr. Buffington.
For more information about Dr. Angela Ojibway, Dr. Sarah Buffington or the services offered at Dental Care Center at Kennestone, please visit http://www.dentalcarecenterkennestone.com or call (770) 424-4565.
Media Contact
Jeannine Bartch, Dental Care Center at Kennestone, 770-424-4565, jeannine@dunwoodyfamilydentistry.com
SOURCE Dental Care Center at Kennestone