SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 25 article on WebMD reports on a study co-researched by the American Dental Hygienists' Association and American Dental Association that found dental hygienists and dentists have experienced surprisingly low rates of COVID-19 infection. The study was launched in response to the U.S. Occupation Safety and Health Administration's declaration that both professions were at high risk of COVID-19 infection; however, the ADHA and ADA's findings suggest that heightened protective measures adopted at the onset of the pandemic have been highly successful to date. The results show that COVID-19 rates are only slightly above that of the general population, and far lower than any other medical professional. General dentistry Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that the study echoes what they already know: that the measures they've enacted at their practice have been effective at preserving patient and staff wellbeing, without sacrificing quality dental care.
The Santa Clarita dental center says that the ADHA and ADA's study is especially great news for patients who may have previously been on the fence about visiting their dentist due to the risks of exposure to the virus: protective measures can and do work. Thusly, Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care encourages patients who have been putting off visiting their dentist in fear of the virus to schedule a visit to make sure their oral health is not compromised. The center says that waiting too long for treatment can be counterproductive: patients fearing the virus may be inadvertently allowing serious oral ailments to fester instead that could result in the need for painful and often unpleasantly expensive situations requiring emergency dentistry.
Equally important, the center says that patients can still receive the vital care they need without any concession to how effective that care is. In other words, quality treatment doesn't have to be sacrificed for the sake of limiting the spread of the virus. Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that there are currently no restrictions on the type of care they can provide. The only major difference is that fewer patients are allowed in the facility at any given time. Naturally, this does have an effect on scheduling and where patients wait for their procedure – but, patients can still be seen on time for the same treatments they might have undergone before the pandemic.
Readers can learn more about Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care by visiting their website at https://scvdentalcare.com/ or by calling (661) 259-9674.
