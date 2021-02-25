NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world of dentistry is constantly changing, and thanks to skilled dental professionals like Dr. Marc Lazare, patients can find out what they need to know about the latest and greatest dental care techniques from the comfort of their own home. In addition to running his busy New York City dentistry practice, Dr. Lazare was recently featured as a guest on the Dental Digest podcast to discuss how Biomimetic Dentistry can reduce the need for invasive dental work like root canals, crowns, and extractions. Dr. Lazare believes that the most successful dentistry consists of procedures that are the least invasive. Additionally, Biomimetic Dentistry helps to not only save tooth structure but also saves the patient time and money in the process.
Dental Digest is a podcast whose mission is to help dentists stay at the forefront of their profession. Dr. Lazare's innovative research in the practice of Biomimetic Dentistry, which he discusses on the latest episode of the podcast, is a mind-blowing paradigm shift in which preventative and conservative dentistry is practiced. He does not just fill teeth, he reconstructs them. If a tooth becomes structurally compromised, he reinforces the remaining tooth structure with a polyethylene fibered mesh to disperse the forces within the tooth when chewing. He layers the esthetic biocompatible bonding materials in a way that minimizes the stresses between the restoration and the tooth structure. This helps to prevent developing cracks that could lead to fractures and protects the margins from breaking down in order to seal out bacteria. The materials that he uses mimics the strength of enamel and the elasticity of dentin (the tooth structure beneath the enamel) and are layered to enhance the bond strength of the material to the tooth, minimize the stresses that cause a restoration to break down, and blend in the natural shades and characteristic of the original tooth structure to make a final restoration that is difficult to find, even when blown up in high definition on a big screen.
Dr. Lazare is very proud to be an instructor of smile transformation and dental aesthetics along with being at the forefront of the Biomimetic dental movement. In 2014 he coined the phrase and published an article titled "The Biomimetic Smile Makeover", which demonstrated just how one can conserve and strengthen tooth structure while transforming a smile.
Dr. Lazare has been a member of the clinical faculty at the NYU College of Dentistry and has been on the teaching staff at North Shore University Hospital since 1998, where he had previously graduated as Chief Resident. Dr. Lazare holds a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, and a D.D.S. degree from New York University College of Dentistry.
Dr. Lazare regularly attends dental education courses to expand his knowledge and stay current with the rapid innovations in his field. Dr. Lazare earned the designation "Master" of the Academy of General Dentistry (MAGD), a title earned by less than 1% of dentists in the United States. He also is a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry, a Fellow in the International Academy for Dental-Facial Esthetics, and a Fellow in the Academy of Biomimetic Dentistry. Dr. Lazare is also a Certified Instructor in the principles and discipline of Biomimetic Dentistry and has been trained at the ADC with the Biomimetic Mastermind group in Sardinia. Dr. Lazare is also the founder of the Lazare Institute for Biomimetics & Smile Design – hosting lecturers from around the world.
Dr. Lazare is a world-renowned dentist who has also been a featured author in numerous peer-reviewed dental journals including "The Biomimetic Smile Makeover – Conserving and strengthening tooth structure while transforming a smile". He lectures internationally on Biomimetic Dentistry and Smile Design. He is also the author of two acclaimed published books, including his latest titled: Dr. Lazare's - The Patient's Guide to Biomimetic Dentistry and Smile Design.
Dr. Lazare maintains a Cosmetic and Biomimetic dental practice in New York City and is currently the President of the Academy of Biomimetic Dentistry and a longtime member of its Executive Board.
Media Contact
Dr. Marc Lazare, Dr. Marc Lazare, (212) 861.2599, milda@drmarclazare.com
SOURCE Dr. Marc Lazare