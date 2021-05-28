LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 14 article on Newsweek reports on a viral TikTok video that shows a man losing a prosthetic tooth while being launched on a slingshot ride in Daytona, Florida. The video amassed more than a million views in its first few days. Fortunately, the article notes that the man in the video has already been able to get a replacement. Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center says that, while it can be traumatic to lose a tooth, even when the tooth is a prosthetic or crown, patients have plenty of options for either repairing or replacing lost or broken teeth. Indeed, people who want to avoid becoming a viral video in this way may consider getting dental implants, which are as stable as natural teeth.
The Beverly Hills periodontal center says that the man in the video was right to seek a replacement tooth so quickly as allowing an open gap in the mouth can lead to a number of complications. For one thing, the adjacent teeth can start shifting which can lead to a bite problem. Moreover, lack of stimulation from a natural tooth or a dental implant can also lead to bone loss on the edentulous (missing tooth region) site. A bridge can be a good option for filling the missing space. However, if the adjacent teeth do not have existing restorations (crowns), there will be a significant preparation of adjacent teeth for the fabrication of a bridge over natural teeth. A dental implant would be superior in this scenario because there won't be a need for preparing the all-natural adjacent teeth. Nevertheless, the periodontal center notes, for most patients the immediate concern is replacing lost teeth, a significant source of embarrassment. Many patients report an adverse impact on their self-confidence that hinders their career performance, dating, and more.
For patients who want to deal with the problem as quickly as possible, such as after an accident, immediate dental implants can be an ideal option for many. The center notes that implant-based bridges, however, may be a good choice for patients who are missing multiple teeth. These prosthetics, similar to their traditional counterparts, are highly secure due to their implant support.
Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center says that, in some cases, dental implants may not be immediately advisable for patients. Often, this is due to a weakened or inadequate jaw structure but the center says that supplemental procedures can shore up the strength of the jawbone so that patients can later get dental implants.
Readers can learn more about Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center by visiting the office's website at https://www.bhperiodontist.com/ or calling (310) 275-4606.
Media Contact
Beverly Hills Periodontic & Dental Implant Center, Beverly Hills Periodontic & Dental Implant Center, (310) 275-4606, bob@cyberset.com
SOURCE Beverly Hills Periodontic & Dental Implant Center