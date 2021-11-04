BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Partners of Boston (dpb) was founded in 1969. Across these five decades, they have continued to grow and develop evolving into one of Boston's most trusted and respected dental group practices. In 2004, dpb reallocated to The Prudential Tower. A signature building with an International Style, which provides a timeless look within the heart of Back Bay. Its unique interconnection with the Prudential Center offers a distinctive experience of hospitality, shopping, dining, and entertainment to all Bostonians.
Their next opportunity to serve the Boston community arrived in the fall of 2016 when they expanded their practice to Dental Partners of Boston at Charles River. Ideally located in Boston, adjacent to the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Government Center, and Beacon Hill. This second location would further increase their patient's ability to reach a greater number of dental specialists delivering more convenient access to care. It did not take long for a large segment of our patients to begin traveling between the two locations.
"Our mission then, as it is now," says Sergio A. Guzman D.M.D, M.S.D, the Managing Member of Dental Partners of Boston, "is to have the finest patient-centered practice in Boston." Dr. Guzman continues, "We are proud and grateful to all our patients who have been part of this journey during our five-decade story. To complete this portion of our journey, we now proudly introduce our third location. Dental Partners of Boston at Fort Point."
The dpb dental practice was approved by the Landmark Commission to be a part of Boston's historic district. Their third location's construction began in the Spring of 2021, and now, on Monday, October 18th, dpb will open its doors and welcome all of the Boston community.
The Fort Point neighborhood, where a fort stood in colonial times, is tucked between the Seaport District, South Boston, and the Fort Point Channel. As described by Boston's Visitor's Bureau, this neighborhood is recognized as one of New England's largest artists' communities. It is also home to many of Boston's new hip and upcoming restaurants along with emerging technology companies. A family favorite, Boston's Children's Museum, sits on the banks of the Channel and is only a few steps away from the dpb entrance.
Now on the eve of the dpb Fort Port opening, "We are finally available to our patients in all the busiest areas of the city," says, Dr. Guzman. "Our three dental group practices are conveniently located within three miles of each other."
Dr. Guzman says on behalf of everyone at dpb, "When you are in the neighborhood, we would love to see you come by. There will be new faces, as well as some very familiar ones, waiting to greet you."
Media Contact
Dr. Sergio Guzman, Dental Partners of Boston, 1 617-802-6888, seo@infogenix.com
SOURCE Dental Partners of Boston