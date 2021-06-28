PASADENA, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 4 article on South West Londoner reports on a UK study that found a correlation between tooth loss and a "reduced ability to perform daily tasks" in older people. The study looked at 5000 elderly adults in England, measuring tooth loss and comparing it to performance in everyday tasks like housework, financial planning, and shopping for groceries. In the article, the researchers acknowledged that the exact nature of the link is unknown but noted that the correlation persisted even when accounting for socioeconomic status in participants. Pasadena-based Premier Care Dental Group says that, even if the data proves to be inconclusive, there are still many adverse effects of lost teeth that are well established by the medical and dental communities.
Premier Care Dental Group says lost teeth should be replaced promptly for several reasons. First, areas of exposed tissues mean that pathogens can infect the site, causing further damage with the possibility of further complications if unchecked. The dental group says the second concern is bone loss as natural teeth stimulate tissue generation in the jawbone. If that stimulation ceases, the jawbone can degrade over time and malformation or other complications can occur. The group notes that dental prosthetics can slow this degradation, or if it's already occurred, bone grafting oral surgery procedures may be able to restore jawbone strength before prosthetics are emplaced.
Premier Care Dental Group says the final concern regarding missing teeth is the effect it can have on self-esteem. Appearances are strongly associated with self-confidence, and missing teeth can be a major source of embarrassment and may make social and career progress difficult. The group says dental prosthetics can help patients look and feel their best.
Above all, the dental group says patients shouldn't panic if they lose a tooth, noting that modern dentistry has advanced to the point that reattaching lost teeth is fairly routine. However, if the tooth is no longer viable, prosthetics like dental implants do a fantastic job at mimicking the look and feel of natural teeth. The group says that most people can't tell the difference between an implant and a real tooth.
