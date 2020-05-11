BALTIMORE, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental staff members already work in one of the highest-risk occupations, says Dr. David C. Page of SmilePage® Health Institute. Researchers found many dental staffers suffer from Vitamin D Deficiency (VDD), a condition that greatly raises COVID-19 risk. That combination of low vitamin D and risky job makes it crucial for all those working in a dental office to be treated for VDD before going back on the job. New research says a vitamin D blood-level under 31ng/ml (30-100ng/ml is normal) dramatically raises the risk of elevated COVID-19 symptoms, or even death.
Vitamin D Deficiency (VDD) has been reported as a common high-risk factor for COVID-19 in Ireland, Italy, France, Spain, Greece, Germany, China, Iran, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Philippines, Indonesia, S. Korea and the U.S. The lower the Vitamin D blood-level, the worse COVID-19 tends to strike a person. Worldwide, 30-50% of people have VDD below 20ng/ml and 70-80% test below 30ng/ml. Both levels increase the risk of COVID-19 and hundreds of other illnesses and infections that can kill. https://youtu.be/sfjwrlAg7W4
Key to fighting COVID-19 is to treat the decade-old ignored global pandemic of VDD. Sadly, after 10 years, many people still have not had regular vitamin D tests and unknowingly have deadly blood levels below a normal 30-100ng/ml range. Research shows VDD decreases immunity and increases the risks of many infectious diseases such as COVID-19. COVID-19 discriminates against some very diverse groups of people including diabetics, the obese, the elderly, nursing home residents, meat processors, Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans. People in these groups have a much higher risk for severe COVID-19 sickness and death. Studies show these groups also have uniquely high rates of VDD.
Vitamin D3 and sunshine can greatly reduce dental staff's occupational infectious disease risk. The whole public can also benefit from taking this action. Just $20 to $30 per-person per-year ($10 billion for all in the U.S.) of vitamin D3, combined with regular exposure to sunshine, can boost immune systems, improve mental health and overall health, reduce COVID-19 disparities and save lives. Together they may help us safely restart the economy in a matter of 30-45 days, potentially saving our economy.
If your vitamin D blood level is below 31ng/ml, ask your doctor if you can take 50,000IUs of safe Vitamin D3 (not D2) twice in a week, for 2 to 4 weeks, and then 4,000IUs to 10,000IUs of safe over-the-counter vitamin D3 daily. Target a 25(OH)D blood level of 40 to 60ng/ml. Ask for a nutrient blood test to find other deficiencies that can harm your immune system such as vitamins A, B1, B6, C, D, E, & minerals magnesium, iron, copper, selenium and zinc.
The SmilePage® Health Institute--SPHI, a 501(c)(3) purposes to support the mission of SmilePage® Corporation--SPC: a Maryland Corporation formed in 1998 to educate the public and healthcare professionals by relaying health-related information, breakthroughs and ongoing research. SPC accomplishes its primary mission using www.SmilePage.com (since 1998); the book Your Jaws~Your Life (2003)—with a section on Nitric Oxide (NO); www.VDDKills.com (since 2017); and the book The Global Pandemic of VDD: King of ALL Silent Killers (2018)—with over 800 NIH stored references for over 300 VDD related diseases. Dr. David C. Page is a 3rd generation Doctor of Dental Surgery in private practice since 1980. He is also a researcher, author, speaker and founder of SmilePage Corporation.
See more on VDD at www.VDDKills.com & read The Global Pandemic of VDD: King of ALL Silent Killers
See more on NO at www.SmilePage.com & read Your Jaws~Your Life
Contact: SmilePage® Health Institute, Dr. David C. Page at 410.983.1973, 239589@email4pr.com