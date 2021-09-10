FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- denTEL is an online dentist directory that makes it easier for you to search for a dentist in your area. You can find a dentist by city or zip code, and read patient's ratings and reviews.
The directory makes it simple and straightforward. You can quickly find the services you need at a location convenient to you and select the best dentist, based on their availability and patient ratings.
Searching for "find a dentist" denTEL is a comprehensive directory of dental practices in the United States. It makes it easy to find a dentist close to where you live or work. We've taken all the guesswork out of finding the right dentist for you by displaying comprehensive profiles of dentists in the area you selected.
With denTEL's directory of dental practices, you'll never have to waste time searching the web for the right dentist. From denTEL's professional dental profiles, you can read reviews of all the dentists in your area from other patients just like you!
It's often hard to find a dentist who can provide the dental services you need. denTEL is a dental directory that provides a smarter way to find the right dentist for your needs.
Just type in your area, and denTEL will show you all the dentists in your area with reviews on major search engines like Google. With the results, you can easily view office location(s), photos, qualifications, and area of specialty.
denTEL gives you a quick and easy way for you to find a dentist in your area. Everything you need to select a dentist will be on the profile including Google reviews from patients, before and after photos, and all the ways to connect to the practice. To help you, you can visit their website, call or make an appointment on all denTEL verified practices . Having all the details about the practice - posted on a single profile page - will make it a breeze to choose the right dentist for your family.
Despite the amount of features listed, more new updates will be rolled out soon, including:
- Reviews from all local listings such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, Yelp, Facebook and many others, all from one profile.
- Finding out what your specific patient insurance covers.
- Getting approval for 0% financing.
- Submitting treatment quotes to other dentists.
- Finding offers from dentists in your geographical area. (You will simply click on all offers in your zip code to view all offers from the various dentists in your area).
- Getting a virtual consultation so that you can discuss all your concerns without the risk of going to a dental office. (Virtual consultations eliminate the need to go to different dental offices before selecting the office that fits your budget and dental or oral health needs.
denTEL's directory of dentists is the most comprehensive list of dental practices on the internet. Every dental practice registration is verified by denTEL to ensure there is a valid practice license, accurate location, and reviews from credible sources. All practices that verify their profile, will be screened by the denTEL team and will have a denTEL verified badge on their listing.
Our team of reviewers checks each and every practice to guarantee that it meets our high standards for customer service, cleanliness, and professionalism.
Feeling unsure of where to go for your dental needs? We've got you covered with all you need to know about our comprehensive range of dental care providers, such as dentists and orthodontists, and a comprehensive range of dental services, such as tooth extraction or preventative care.
We also have the contact information you need, including the dental office's phone number and website address, and availability. You can check the dental reviews on Google Review Services and the photos of the clinic, staff, and patient case studies.
Finding a dentist online can often prove difficult. But there's no need to surf the web for hours looking for quality providers. Not anymore. denTEL helps you find the perfect dentist for you, anywhere in the United States.
With denTEL's directory of dentists, you get access to all the best dentists in your area, and they'll give you a free consultation. The simple-to-use interface and the trustworthy dentists on our network make it easy for anyone to find a dentist in their area.
We ensure that all dentists are verified before they can join denTEL, and we make the process as simple. With our technology and online platform, you can find a dentist that suits your needs. To get started with denTEL it's easy. Click the button below to visit denTEL and put in your location. It's that simple. Find a Dentist Near Me
Media Contact
Rebecca Brawley, denTEL, 516-218-1375, rebecca@denteldoc.com
SOURCE denTEL