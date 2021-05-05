CORNELIUS, N.C., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- Dr. Steven White, Dr. Brad Haines, and Dr. Claire Papp of White and Haines Advanced Dentistry increase awareness of the connection oral health and systemic wellness share. Committed to helping their community maintain excellent overall health, they welcome new patients with damaged or missing teeth in Cornelius, NC to receive dental implant consultations with or without a referral.
Drs. White and Haines have extensive experience placing dental implants using precision-planning technology, while Dr. Papp brings a unique whole-body philosophy to dentistry with her osteopathic medicine background. From preventive general dentistry services to full mouth restoration, the practice combines evidence-based dentistry with small-town compassion to help patients achieve a beautiful smile and good health.
Although missing teeth can negatively impact a person's smile and confidence, other health problems are also linked to tooth loss. Repercussions include trouble chewing, speech problems, chronic migraines caused by a change in bite pattern, oral infections, gum disease, and oral bacteria spreading into the bloodstream, which can cause an array of serious health issues.
Dental implants are the gold-standard solution for long-term tooth replacement and the only restoration method that preserves natural bone. The missing tooth root is replaced with a metal, screw-like post, enabling the bone to heal tightly around the implant prior to being fitted with a crown.
"Dental implants provide a foundation for either a fixed crown or a removable denture. Besides being comfortable and durable, the biggest advantage of implants is that they are most like your original teeth. The success rate of implants is around 98 percent," said Dr. White.
White and Haines Advanced Dentistry utilizes the PaX-i3D x-ray system for 3D scans and panoramic x-rays, ensuring the most accurate placement and restoration of dental implants possible. Patients who suffer from anxiety or have difficulty relaxing before a dental procedure can opt for relaxing oral sedation.
To ensure patients are able to maintain good oral health and a robust immune system during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cornelius, NC practice follows all the guidelines from the CDC and offers personalized phone consultations to discuss options and next steps. Untreated gum disease and dental emergencies can lead to serious health repercussions, therefore Drs. White, Haines, and Papp urge patients to get prompt care if they have missing teeth or unrelenting facial pain.
Those looking to take care of their oral and general health with dental implants can schedule an appointment at White and Haines Advanced Dentistry by calling 704-896-9535.
About the Dentists
White and Haines Advanced Dentistry is a general dental practice offering personalized dental care in Cornelius, NC. Dr. Steven White offers more than 20 years of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry. He has served as a mentor at the Nash Institute for Dental Learning as well as an instructor with the Advanced Aesthetics Program. Dr. Brad Haines was named a Top 40 Dentist Under 40 in Incisal Edge Magazine and brings more than a decade of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry to the practice. Dr. Claire Papp received her DMD from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and provides a unique whole-body approach to dentistry. Drs. White, Haines, and Papp are members of the American Dental Association and Charlotte Dental Society, among many others. To learn more about the services available at White and Haines Advanced Dentistry in Cornelius, NC, explore the website at http://www.drswhiteandhaines.com or call 704-896-9535 to schedule an appointment.
