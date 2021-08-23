NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dentures market size is expected to increase by USD 604.84 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the dentures market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the edentulous population and rising incidence of oral diseases.
Technavio analyzes the market by product (partial dentures and complete dentures), end-user (hospitals, dental clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The high demand for dental care is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the dentures market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The dentures market covers the following areas:
Dentures Market Sizing
Dentures Market Forecast
Dentures Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amann Girrbach AG
- COLTENE Holding AG
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG
- HUGE
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Modern Dental Group Ltd.
- Thommen Medical AG
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Partial dentures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Complete dentures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
