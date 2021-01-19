DePuy Synthes Receives 510(k) FDA Clearance for VELYS(TM) Robotic-Assisted Solution Designed for Use with the ATTUNE® Total Knee System

The VELYS(TM) Robotic-Assisted Solution is adaptable technology that helps simplify surgeons' existing workflow, and is designed around how surgeons plan, execute and perform surgery for total knee replacement The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution Becomes the Latest Addition to the company's VELYS Digital Surgery Platform