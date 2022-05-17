With their potent cranberry PACs capsules, Utiva significantly impacts the at-home prevention of UTIs
NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utiva has significantly impacted the at-home prevention of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) with their Cranberry PACs capsules. A UTI occurs when bacteria adheres to the lining of the bladder. PACs, the bioactive component from cranberries, are known to interfere with the bacteria's ability to latch onto the bladder and urinary tract wall, thus reducing the likelihood of infection. Each Utiva Cranberry PACs capsule contains exactly 36 mg of A-type proanthocyanidins (PACs), the proper concentration clinically proven to help prevent UTIs. It takes a large quantity of cranberry juice and cranberries to provide the necessary concentration of PACs to prevent bacterial adhesion. Therefore, many cranberry supplements are not as effective. Utiva's active ingredient is extracted through a special manufacturing process that concentrates these PACs from the cranberries. The concentration of PACs provided by Utiva is equivalent to nine regular cranberry pills. Cranberry supplements with a high presence of PACs are the only non-antibiotic UTI prophylactic option recommended in both the American and Canadian Urological Guidelines.
"Utiva Cranberry PACs is a non-antibiotic product that I recommend to my patients for UTI prevention," said Dr. Colleen McDermott, MD FRCSC, Urogynecologist. "One Utiva Cranberry PACs pill a day meets the recommended 36 mgs of concentrated soluble PACs required to help prevent UTI recurrences and flush out a wide range of bacteria."
Utiva was founded by Canadian entrepreneurs Derek Oh and Faraz Nomani in 2018. The pair met while working at a large healthcare company. They found they shared an entrepreneurial spirit and began brainstorming and researching opportunities where they could further enable self-care and reduce dependence on medications. It was personal experiences that ultimately led them to the development of their first product.
Nomani's grandmother passed away at 51, after neglecting the symptoms of a UTI. She assumed it was something you live with after menopause, and without the proper education and tools, she suffered in silence. She lost a kidney and had severe complications that ultimately lead to her death.
Prior to a trip to Asia, Oh's wife was diagnosed with a UTI. She was given antibiotics and continued her travel plans, only to discover that she was resistant to the antibiotic. Oh woke up to a phone call from the hospital. His wife was overseas with a kidney infection due to the unsuccessfully treated UTI. While she made a full recovery, Oh felt helpless on the other side of the world.
In response to their individual experiences, and after consulting with many urologists and medical experts about gaps in the market, Oh and Nomani founded Utiva. The all-natural, clinically proven Utiva line includes their flagship Cranberry PACs capsules, UTI Diagnostic Test Strips, D-Mannose Capsules, Probiotics and Cleansing Wipes. All products are vegan, halal, gluten-free and non-GMO. All supplements are locally sourced and manufactured to ensure a high-level of quality and consistency.
Unlike most natural health products, the Utiva brand launched with the support of specialists from many of the top academic centers across Canada including Sunnybrook Hospital, London Health Sciences, The Hospital for Sick Children and Hamilton General.
"Our Cranberry PACs are sourced from a supplier in Quebec," says Oh. "Our manufacturing takes place in Toronto. It was a meticulous process to find the right raw materials and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified facilities to work with and ensure the highest quality products. It was also a priority to support Canadian businesses."
Over the last four years, Utiva has experienced 3 times growth year over year in sales and they expect to double sales in 2022. Utiva is now available in over 2,000 stores across Canada, including Rexall, London Drugs, Jean Coutu, Whole Foods and Healthy Planet, and online at Amazon.ca, Well.ca and Utivahealth.ca.
"We've come a long way from a boot strapped operation," says Nomani. "We have grown from one employee in 2019 to a team of 15 people. We are excited to continue to launch more innovation and raise the awareness and education on how to proactively self-manage urinary tract issues"
Oh and Nomani founded Szio+ Inc., Utiva's parent company, in 2017. Szio+ Inc creates brands that help address chronic conditions with natural products. In addition to Utiva, the company launched Ferosom Forte, a simple and effective liposomal iron supplement with a proprietary LCE coating providing maximum absorption of iron without side effects such as constipation.
ABOUT UTIVA
Utiva is a Canadian brand under Szio+ Inc founded in 2018 by Derek Oh and Faraz Nomani. Utiva is the only healthcare company that offers a complete line of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) solutions and diagnostics. Utiva's all-natural products use locally sourced ingredients carefully selected for their exceptional quality. Utiva's product line includes Cranberry PACs, D-Mannose, Probiotic, UTI Diagnostic Test Strips, Cleansing Wipes, and a UTI Tracker App.
ABOUT SZIO+ INC
Szio+ Inc. was founded in 2017 by Canadian healthcare industry professionals Derek Oh and Faraz Nomani. Szio+ Inc. strives to provide high-quality, natural supplements that reduce the need for prescription medications. Each individual Szio+ Inc. brand is created to give families the opportunity to take an active role in prevention and wellness. All products are clinically proven, recommended by doctors, and available in Canada and the United States.
