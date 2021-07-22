ASTORIA, N.Y., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everyone needs to wash their face, right? But removing dirt, sweat, dead cells, and makeup with just any old cleanser won't cut it. Ideally, the facial cleanser you choose should line up with your skin type – whether dry, oily, or neutral, according to Jennifer Wong, PA-C, of Advanced Dermatology P.C.
A key part of any effective skin care routine is properly cleansing your face, which basically clears it all unwanted substances, says Wong, a physician assistant with comprehensive experience in medical and cosmetic dermatology for all ages.
By maintaining clean skin, you not only reduce your risk of clogged pores, but also boost skin tone and enable other skin care and cosmetic products to work better.
"You'll find countless versions of facial cleansers on the market, but that doesn't mean all of them are right for your particular skin," Wong explains. "Using the wrong ones can actually worsen any skin problems, potentially leading to overly dry or oily skin, or nasty breakouts."
Identifying your skin type
The first step in choosing the right facial cleanser for your skin type, of course, is knowing which type you actually have. According to Wong, these traits should clue you in:
Dry: With its small pores, dry skin usually feels stretched and taut. Close observance may show tiny skin flakes on the surface. "The lack of moisture in dry skin can leave it vulnerable to aging faster, with fine lines perhaps showing up prematurely," Wong says.
Oily: Clogged, open pores dominate oily skin, whose texture is classified as coarse. "You may notice a shiny look to your face shortly after cleansing," Wong says. "Oily skin is also more acne-prone, but the upside is that it ages more slowly as well."
Neutral: Also known as "combination" skin, neutral skin can combine areas of both dry and oily skin or simply be well-balanced between other types. "Often the T-zone – which includes the forehead, nose and chin – will be oily and the rest of the face is more prone to being dry," Wong points out.
Considering these characteristics, it stands to reason that cleansers for dry skin should veer away from being too harsh, which can further strip the skin of vital oils, Wong says. Meanwhile, cleansers geared toward oily skin should remove excess oil without being too drying. "For neutral skin, you'll want a cleanser that both moisturizes and hydrates," she explains.
Ingredients to look for
Each facial cleanser on the market is formulated with ingredients that can add up to a big impact on your skin, Wong says – not only on how well it cleans, but also how your skin type reacts.
Wong recommends these specific ingredients in facial cleansers to align with your skin type:
Dry skin: Avoid alcohol and soap while aiming for a gentle cleanser with moisturizing ingredients and fatty acids in the form of oils, Wong says. "Look for products that incorporate glycerin, petrolatum, lanolin and ceramides, which help your skin keep its moisture," she adds.
Oily skin: Ironically, you should avoid alcohol-based cleansers, which can prompt your skin to overproduce oil to compensate for the alcohol's stripping effects. Look for a noncomedogenic cleanser (which won't clog pores) containing salicylic and glycolic acids, which can prevent breakouts. A cleanser with glycerin will help your face retain needed moisture.
Neutral skin: Since you're trying to both hydrate and moisturize, mild, gentle cleansers often work for neutral skin types. But look for those free of alcohol and soap to avoid skin irritation. "Finding the right cleanser may take some trial and error to tackle both oily and dry areas," Wong says.
If you haven't been using the right facial cleanser for your skin type, then switching should yield some significant improvements, Wong says. "You'll likely notice your skin looks and feels better, with enhanced texture and tone," she notes.
"Everyone's skin is different, so it's worth the effort to accurately identify and understand your skin type and choose a facial cleanser that suits your unique needs," Wong adds.
