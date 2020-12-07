Capital raised in 2020 increases by over 20% YoY. Investments in Israeli companies more than tripled in six years Israel records a sharp rise in high-tech investments compared with Europe, Asia, and America. Hundreds of Israeli technological innovation solutions implemented worldwide during COVID-19 Prof. Eugene Kandel, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central: "The impressive growth figures must not divert our attention from the worrying decline in the number of new startups and the relative scarcity of early stage rounds."