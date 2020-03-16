HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Pet today announced plans to acquire VitalPet. A formal written order approving the sale has been filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, VitalPet has 24 high-quality veterinary hospitals operating in seven states spanning from Texas to New York and specializes in providing best-in-class veterinary medicine to local communities.
In addition to expanding Destination Pet's footprint, the acquisition enhances its network of high-quality veterinary hospitals and pet care services all focused on the complete wellbeing of the pet.
"VitalPet aligns nicely with our commitment to provide the most comprehensive care to today's pets," said Shane Kelly, CEO of Destination Pet. "This acquisition is a significant step in our growth strategy and highlights our commitment to delivering high quality care and integrated extending services focused on the total health and wellbeing of the pet."
"We are pleased to bring VitalPet and its dedicated employees into the Destination Pet family. This acquisition expands Destination Pet's network of animal hospitals, extending our services and reach to serve current and new customers," said Ivan Zhivago, Partner at L1 Health. "At L1 we are committed to Destination Pet's long-term strategy and vision, even in turbulent times, and this transaction underscores our support."
About Destination Pet
Founded in 2017, Destination Pet is a leading pet health care and services company operating in 14 states across the United States. Focused on the complete well-being of the pet, the company takes an integrated approach to delivering high quality pet care and a convenient and streamlined customer experience for pet parents. With convenient access points to extending services including veterinary medicine, overnight and day care, grooming, and training, Destination Pet has built a comprehensive integrated offering and serves as a partner of choice for pet owners, veterinarians, and animal care specialists. Backed by more than a century of combined experience, Destination Pet is led by a world-class management team with a legacy of innovation in the pet care and services industry. For more information, please visit destinationpet.com.
Contact - Krysta Butler, krysta.butler@destpet.com