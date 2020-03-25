DUBLIN, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global COPD drug delivery devices market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators for the said market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
The report provides the overall market revenue of the global COPD drug delivery devices market for the period of 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global COPD drug delivery devices market from 2019 to 2027.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global COPD drug delivery devices market.
Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global COPD drug delivery devices market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global COPD drug delivery devices market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global COPD drug delivery devices market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global COPD drug delivery devices market. Key players operating in the global COPD drug delivery devices market have been identified and each one of them has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global COPD drug delivery devices market that have been profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the sales/revenue generated by COPD drug delivery devices market across all regions during the forecast period?
- What are the opportunities in the global COPD drug delivery devices market?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the global market?
- Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which product segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2027? Which segment is projected expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?
- What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary : Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027
5. Key Insights
5.1. Disease Prevalence in Key Countries
5.2. Key Market Events
5.3. Regulatory Scenario
6. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Product
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027
6.3.1. Inhaler
6.3.1.1. Metered Dose Inhaler
6.3.1.2. Dry Powder Inhaler
6.3.1.3. Soft Mist Inhaler
6.3.2. Nebulizer
6.3.2.1. Jet Nebulizer
6.3.2.2. Mesh Nebulizer
6.3.2.3. Ultrasonic Nebulizer
6.4. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness, by Product
7. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Type
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027
7.3.1. Manual Device
7.3.2. Digital Device
7.4. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness, by Type
8. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Distribution Channel
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027
8.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies
8.3.2. Retail Pharmacies
8.3.3. Online Pharmacies
8.4. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness, by Distribution Channel
9. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Latin America
9.2.5. Middle East & Africa
9.3. Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness, by Region
10. North America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027
10.2.1. Inhaler
10.2.1.1. Metered Dose Inhaler
10.2.1.2. Dry Powder Inhaler
10.2.1.3. Soft Mist Inhaler
10.2.2. Nebulizer
10.2.2.1. Jet Nebulizer
10.2.2.2. Mesh Nebulizer
10.2.2.3. Ultrasonic Nebulizer
10.3. North America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027
10.3.1. Manual Device
10.3.2. Digital Device
10.4. North America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027
10.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies
10.4.2. Retail Pharmacies
10.4.3. Online Pharmacies
10.5. North America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
10.5.1. U.S.
10.5.2. Canada
10.6. North America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis
10.6.1. By Product
10.6.2. By Type
10.6.3. By Distribution Channel
10.6.4. By Country
11. Europe COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Europe COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027
11.2.1. Inhaler
11.2.1.1. Metered Dose Inhaler
11.2.1.2. Dry Powder Inhaler
11.2.1.3. Soft Mist Inhaler
11.2.2. Nebulizer
11.2.2.1. Jet Nebulizer
11.2.2.2. Mesh Nebulizer
11.2.2.3. Ultrasonic Nebulizer
11.3. Europe COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027
11.3.1. Manual Device
11.3.2. Digital Device
11.4. Europe COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027
11.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies
11.4.2. Retail Pharmacies
11.4.3. Online Pharmacies
11.5. Europe COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
11.5.1. Germany
11.5.2. U.K.
11.5.3. France
11.5.4. Spain
11.5.5. Italy
11.5.6. Rest of Europe
11.6. Europe COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.6.1. By Product
11.6.2. By Type
11.6.3. By Distribution Channel
11.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
12. Asia Pacific COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia Pacific COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027
12.2.1. Inhaler
12.2.1.1. Metered Dose Inhaler
12.2.1.2. Dry Powder Inhaler
12.2.1.3. Soft Mist Inhaler
12.2.2. Nebulizer
12.2.2.1. Jet Nebulizer
12.2.2.2. Mesh Nebulizer
12.2.2.3. Ultrasonic Nebulizer
12.3. Asia Pacific COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027
12.3.1. Manual Device
12.3.2. Digital Device
12.4. Asia Pacific COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027
12.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies
12.4.2. Retail Pharmacies
12.4.3. Online Pharmacies
12.5. Asia Pacific COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
12.5.1. China
12.5.2. Japan
12.5.3. India
12.5.4. Australia & New Zealand
12.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
12.6. Asia Pacific COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.6.1. By Product
12.6.2. By Type
12.6.3. By Distribution Channel
12.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
13. Latin America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Latin America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027
13.2.1. Inhaler
13.2.1.1. Metered Dose Inhaler
13.2.1.2. Dry Powder Inhaler
13.2.1.3. Soft Mist Inhaler
13.2.2. Nebulizer
13.2.2.1. Jet Nebulizer
13.2.2.2. Mesh Nebulizer
13.2.2.3. Ultrasonic Nebulizer
13.3. Latin America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027
13.3.1. Manual Device
13.3.2. Digital Device
13.4. Latin America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027
13.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies
13.4.2. Retail Pharmacies
13.4.3. Online Pharmacies
13.5. Latin America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
13.5.1. Brazil
13.5.2. Mexico
13.5.3. Rest of Latin America
13.6. Latin America COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.6.1. By Product
13.6.2. By Type
13.6.3. By Distribution Channel
13.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
14. Middle East & Africa COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Middle East & Africa COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027
14.2.1. Inhaler
14.2.1.1. Metered Dose Inhaler
14.2.1.2. Dry Powder Inhaler
14.2.1.3. Soft Mist Inhaler
14.2.2. Nebulizer
14.2.2.1. Jet Nebulizer
14.2.2.2. Mesh Nebulizer
14.2.2.3. Ultrasonic Nebulizer
14.3. Middle East & Africa COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027
14.3.1. Manual Device
14.3.2. Digital Device
14.4. Middle East & Africa COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027
14.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies
14.4.2. Retail Pharmacies
14.4.3. Online Pharmacies
14.5. Middle East & Africa COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
14.5.1. GCC Countries
14.5.2. South Africa
14.5.3. Israel
14.5.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa
14.6. Middle East & Africa COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.6.1. By Product
14.6.2. By Type
14.6.3. By Distribution Channel
14.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Competition Matrix
15.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)
15.3. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- AstraZeneca
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Novartis AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Cipla Inc.
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- PARI GmbH
- Omron Corporation
