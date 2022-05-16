Gloria Detox and Rehab Center in Los Angeles puts an emphasis on mental health and emotional healing for sustainable sobriety.
LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gloria Detox and Rehab Center, a luxury inpatient drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in Los Angeles, provides access to trauma therapy and PTSD centered programs so individuals can get to the root of their substance abuse disorder. By understanding the social and environmental causes that led to addiction, those struggling are able to develop tools and skills to successfully overcome addiction and gain healing from underlying mental illness.
"Trauma affects us as individuals more than we can possibly imagine," says Shant Khajadourian, Clinical Director at Gloria Detox and Rehab Center. "So often those who struggle with substance abuse do so because unresolved traumatic memories are triggered. Our goal is to allow patients to understand that their addiction has been used as a coping skill, and to teach these individuals more positive and productive coping mechanisms when traumatic memories or events arise."
Gloria Detox and Rehab Center allows individuals to re-establish their sense of self and understand the impact that traumatic events have had on their lives. The Los Angeles based rehab center provides comprehensive trauma therapy, as well as mental health services that address PTSD, depression, anxiety, and more.
Gloria's dual diagnosis program uniquely combines the benefits of mental health therapy with addiction recovery. This blend allows individuals to get to the root of addictive tendencies, and learn skills for long-term recovery that can be implemented, even when formal treatment has been completed.
"We continuously encounter individuals who do not realize it was an event from their past that may be leading them to abuse substances. When we allow people to see their alcohol and drug use as a coping mechanism instead of a character flaw, then true healing can begin."
To learn more about Gloria Detox and Rehab, and how trauma therapy can aid in professional addiction treatment, reach out at (855) 558-0338 or online at https://gloriarehab.com/.
