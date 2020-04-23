NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeling good from the inside out is a daily goal from the moment we awake. Eating right, exercising and taking mental breaks can all attribute to the "feel good" vibes we aspire to every day. Dramatic life events or surges of inspiration tend to kick-start us into a healthier lifestyle with a detox or cleanse. Before making the leap, it's important to understand the correct approach and the difference between the two. Here are some tips from Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR)—a leading supplement brand offering a personalized nutrition approach—that will help clear the difference and provide a guide to detoxing the right way.
"'Detox' and 'cleansing' have become erroneously synonymous in the age of self-care and wellness. However, the distinction, while nuanced, is very important," says Dr. NavNirat Nibber, ND of AOR. "First, the cells of our liver are always detoxifying, which is actually a complex two-phase process. While cleansing is similar in that you are removing impurities, it refers to a transient and specific period of extreme removal of irritants and flushing of the cells."
Detoxing has been practiced for centuries by various cultures around the world. The main objective of this process is to remove and eliminate toxins, then feed your body with healthy nutrients. The nutritional experts at AOR are currently kicking off an educational Detox campaign and have shared a few of their top supplements to help aid in a successful detox process:
- Gut: Probiotic-3 – Supports a healthy inflammatory response and immunity while promoting detoxification.
- Skin: Collagen Lift – Improves skin health while reducing deep wrinkles.
- Holistic: Ortho Core – Provides antioxidants and phytonutrients to support the body's natural detoxification pathways.
A detox program can help the body's natural cleansing process and solely attribute to your overall wellness, starting from the inside, out. Please visit aor.us for additional information on their range of supplements, expert tips and testimonials.
Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian-based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. At AOR, we believe that truth and transparency are the most important values for any organization to uphold. It is through ethical discipline and evidenced-based science that we lead and advance the natural health industry.