DETROIT, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based communication behavior and strategy pioneer Leland K. Bassett will join prominent global CEOs in an international webinar on business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and how to navigate these trying times, hosted and moderated by Ms. Vidya Moorthy, CEO, Pune-based Bassett Education India,
Panel members are Founder & CEO of Zoom Video Communication Mr. Eric S. Yuan; Tata Technologies CEO and Managing Director Mr. Warren Harris; Founder Chairman & Managing Director of Persistent Systems Dr. Anand Deshpande; and Bassett, Chairman & CEO, Bassett & Bassett Communication Managers and Counselors, a member of The Bassett Business Group
The online event, "Decoding Disruption" will be a webinar broadcast live on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. EDT, 7:30 a.m. PDT, and 8:00 p.m. IST simultaneously in North America and India.
The panelists will discuss the human aspects of the pandemic, like anxiety and hope. They also have insights on how senior executives and corporate managers can manage teams and handle the tight rope walk with economic challenges on one hand and human lives and emotions on the other.
The seminar is presented free as a public service. Pre-registration for the Zoom session is mandatory: Webinar registration: https://bit.ly/3dm7veP
Mr. Eric S. Yuan's company and product, Zoom, is helping millions of global citizens around the world ensure business continuity, continue the delivery of knowledge services as well as enable people to stay connected with their extended families. He is widely regarded for his stunning accomplishments and exceptional human qualities and is a named inventor in 11 issued and 20 pending patents in real time collaboration.
Mr. Warren Harris has championed ownership, accountability, and transparency as CEO of Tata Technologies. He is widely regarded as the doyen of manufacturing technology and with him at the helm, his company has become a leader of manufacturing innovation with the use of game-changing technologies.
Dr. Anand Deshpande founded Persistent Systems in 1990 and is revered for his leadership. He is among the path-breaking technologists of our times with a relentless focus on helping companies and customers imbibe latest digital technologies and embark on a journey of digital innovation, growth, and sustainability.
Mr. Leland Bassett is a pioneer of crisis communication and introduced America's first Strategic Communication Management program at the university level in the 1970's – a plan that helps organizations develop a cohesive and unified approach to communication. He is a visionary in adopting receiver-oriented messaging and communication effectiveness and has lent this expertise to several domains.
About: Bassett Education India is a Pune-based life-skills training and executive coaching center. Bassett & Bassett Communication Managers and Counselors is a Detroit-based strategic communication management, marketing, and executive counseling firm. They are part of The Bassett Business Group, a global collection of companies that uses communication and connections to create directed change.